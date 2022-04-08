Thrilled for a new beginning Yamaha RZF-R1 improvements

The Wait is Over! GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Approach Opening WorldSBK Round in Aragòn

After having completed the last DWO Supported Test days at MotorLand Aragòn, the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK is more than ready for the upcoming season of the FIM Superbike World Championship. That will take place at Teruel venue on 8th-10th April with racing activities and more expected to be held at the same circuit.

Kohta Nozane and Garrett Gerloff finalized their preparations for the 2022 season having made several tests before the beginning of the Championship. Both riders felt good and were happy with the improvements made on the Yamaha RZF-R1 and are thrilled for a new beginning.

Alongside the racing activities this weekend, the fans will also have plenty of on-site events to enjoy, such as the Paddock Show and Pit Walk.

Fans can also follow of the action across the world, as Dorna WSBK Organization extends their coverage to 29 broadcasters. You can follow the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team everywhere you are. For that reason, we’ll include a worldwide timetable (courtesy of Dorna) for the races.

Action will start on Friday with the first sessions of Free Practice, then we’ll be racing again on Saturday with Superpole and Race 1. That will be followed on Sunday with the last two races (Superpole Race and Race 2), here you can find the full schedule for the first round of the FIM Superbike World Championship.

Garrett Gerloff – GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

“I cannot believe we’re finally here. I waited this moment for such a long time and in a few days we’ll be racing again. I did prepare myself a lot with training and the test sessions we had with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team. We feel ready and confident for a new fresh start, and hope you can follow us wherever you are!”

Kohta Nozane – GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

“It’s time to go back racing again! We had an intense month with the test days alongside the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team where we geared up for the upcoming season. We feel to be in a good stage and we did find some good points to start building for a good race weekend. Other than that, we hope to see a lot of fans throughout the season!”