Christmas with Harley-Davidson special offer gifts: Top Gifts for Him Her and the Kids

Gifts for Everyone on your List

MILWAUKEE (November 15, 2023) –This holiday season, surprise the special people in your life with gifts they will be excited to find under the tree. Whether it is custom bike parts, the latest riding gear, or their dream bike, make this year unforgettable with Harley-Davidson, there is something for everyone.

STOCKING STUFFERS

Stylish and comfortable, this essential 3-pack Sock Box Set features UltraDri™ moisture wicking material, cushioned soles, reinforced heel and toe and embedded arch support to reduce foot fatigue. For her, treat her hands to warmth on and off the bike with the Women’s Helm Leather Work Gloves. These gloves are built from a supple cut of goatskin leather with rider-friendly features like pre-curved fingers, padded palms and are touchscreen compatible. Or to cover all your bases with any rider, gift the ideal traveling companion, the All-in-One Folding Tool. This compact folding tool is equipped to perform the basic “on-the-road” service functions on most late-model Harley-Davidson® motorcycles.

TOP GIFTS FOR KIDS

Shower the new baby in your life with this unisex Creeper and Beanie. Or for someone with pedal power, you will be the favorite gifting this Fisher Price Harley-Davidson® Trike. Bigger kids will love the Hooded Sweatshirt that they will wear with pride.

TOP GIFTS FOR HIM & HER

Defined by the heritage and authenticity of Harley-Davidson, the unique and distinct lifestyle apparel lines offer a multitude of options to find the right fit for everyone on your list. Flannels and plaid shirts can keep them warm and toasty this holiday season while also adding flair for men and women. For those looking to give a more luxurious present, the Potomoc Leather Biker Jacket for women and men is the way to go.

TOP GIFTS FOR ANY MOTORCYCLE RIDER

A must-have travel companion, the Compact Air Compressor is an all-in-one pump that plugs into your bike’s battery charging harness and features a built-in 0-160psi pressure gauge and bright LED work light. A smart pair to that would be the Booster Portable Battery Pack. This lightweight, compact lithium powered battery pack is ready and waiting to jolt batteries back to life and is small enough to fit in a saddlebag or backpack. In the garage, give the gift of time with the HOG Blaster. This powerful dryer blows a stream of warm, dry, filtered air at 18,000 feet/minute, allowing drying time to be cut by up to 75 percent. Between rides the Premium Indoor Motorcycle Cover protects a bike from dust while its breathable luxuriously soft microfiber helps minimize corrosion during short- or long-term storage.

LEARN TO RIDE

There is always one person on your list who already has everything under the sun. Instead of stressing out to find the perfect tangible item this year, give an adventurous experience they will remember for years to come. The Harley-Davidson® Riding Academy New Rider Course is a unique option that will have the thrill seeker in your life learn the skills to ride with confidence in just one weekend. Offered at select Harley-Davidson® dealers across the U.S., the New Rider Course provides you with expert guidance from Harley-Davidson certified coaches. Send a digital gift card via email or ship a plastic card with flexible delivery options. It is a gift that keeps on giving—endless miles, adventures and memories.

Harley-Davidson is kicking off the holiday season by celebrating two of its favorite things — Black and Friday. A Pre-Black Friday sale is happening now, and starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, save up to 35 percent off and get a head start on all your wish lists with special Black Friday limited-time prices. Shop h-d.com/BlackFriday or in authorized dealerships. Then the deals continue with some of our most popular selections on sale during Cyber Monday and all during Cyber Week.

