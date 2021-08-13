Confidence is high in the Buildbase BSB Suzuki camp

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 13.

Confidence is high in the Buildbase Suzuki camp ahead of the fifth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Donington Park, the scene of Gino Rea’s best result in BSB and following Danny Kent’s podium finish at Thruxton.

In the National Superstock 1000 championship, this weekend will also mark Tim Neave’s return to action, as he attempts to recover from the shoulder injury sustained at Brands Hatch in July. However, Luke Stapleford, his deputy at Thruxton, will also make a wildcard appearance for the team.

The Leicestershire circuit has been a happy hunting ground for the team in recent years and is a track that suits the GSX-R1000R. It’s also a circuit Kent boasts more familiarity with and is better suited to his past experience on Grand Prix-style tracks.

Danny Kent:

“I’m looking forward to Donington Park this weekend, it’s a track that I really enjoy. Looking back at last year, it’s clear that the team know what to do to be competitive round there. Coming from a podium result at Thruxton, my confidence is on a high and we will try our best to continue that on.”

Gino Rea:

“I’m really looking forward to Donington, it’s a circuit that I like. Last year I didn’t get to race for the team on the National circuit but we had a relatively good test there at the start of the year and I scored my best BSB result on the GP layout. I think it’s a track that we can have a strong result at. I’m looking forward to continuing the positive steps we made over the last few rounds and I’m hoping we can get the results we deserve.”

Tim Neave:

“It’s good to be getting back in the game. The shoulder’s feeling pretty good at the moment, but we’ll have to see what it’s like riding a 200hp race bike. We’ll take it session by session, see how it goes, and take it from there.”

Luke Stapleford:

“I enjoyed my outing at Thruxton and it was nice to be back amongst it and getting stuck in. The team did a great job, and afterwards, as we’d talked about doing a few wildcards this year, we decided to do Donington as well. I enjoy it, I’ve gone well there in the past, and it’s not too far from me! Hopefully we can have another enjoyable weekend’s racing.”