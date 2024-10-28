Moto2 and Moto3 Penultimate Grand Prix of the season Sepang

Next weekend, the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia will host the last Grand Prix of the tour in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the penultimate round of the MotoGP season. The Malaysian track has similar characteristics to Buriram, in Thailand, which was raced less than a week ago, which is why Pirelli has decided to confirm the same allocation for the Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders which includes the compounds of the standard allocation but in larger quantities.

The teams and riders are now thoroughly familiar with the Pirelli DIABLO Superbike slick tyres of the standard allocation, which have already demonstrated excellent performance both on a flying lap and over race distance. Once again, larger quantities for each compound will give teams more flexibility in planning strategies over the weekend. Standard allocation for a circuit we know well “The Sepang circuit is one of those we know well, having raced here for several years both with the WorldSBK World Championship and with the various Asian championships in which we are involved. Like Buriram, Thailand, where the last GP was held, this track is not particularly demanding for the tyres even if there are aspects to take into consideration: both are characterised by long straights, firm braking and fast corners and the high temperatures can affect the grip offered by the asphalt which is moderately abrasive. In particular, the last corner, a hairpin that connects the two straights, can be a critical point both for the front, due to the strong stress under braking, and for the rear. Since the resurfacing of the track in 2016, in fact, it has had negative banking, i.e. an inclination of the asphalt towards the outside, which generates a lot of lateral load on the tyres at maximum lean angle. The Sepang races are often unpredictable due to the hot and humid weather, moreover, the unknown factor of rain is always present, as the area is subject to sudden and violent downpours that can drastically change the grip conditions and the evolution of the track, complicating the work of the teams. So far, all our compounds have given very positive results; therefore, we are confident that the standard allocation is the correct choice for this GP, as already demonstrated in Thailand. Once again we will offer a larger number of tyres for each compound, as we have done on other occasions in the past, to continue to facilitate the work of teams and riders.” · More tyres for each compound: each rider will have 8 units of each compound available for both the front and rear. For the fronts of both classes, the available options are SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium). The choices vary for the rear: in Moto2™ the SC0 (soft) and SC1 (medium) options will be available, while in Moto3™ the SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium) will be offered. In case of rain, there will be DIABLO Rain wet tyres, in the quantity of 5 units for the front and 6 for the rear for both classes. · Long straights and violent braking: the Sepang circuit is characterized by two long straights connected by an almost 180° corner, number 15. The speed of arrival before braking is very high and therefore the front tyres are called upon to manage very violent braking. Redone in 2016, this corner is characterized by negative banking, i.e. an inclination of the asphalt towards the outside, which favours overtaking but also presents a challenge for the tires in terms of lateral load and acceleration ability. · Monsoon rains: The area where the Sepang International Circuit is located is prone to sudden downpours, especially in the afternoon. Although warm weather is conducive to fast drying asphalt, its grip characteristics can be affected by rain, requiring extra effort from the tyres to compensate for this shortcoming. · Precision and stability: the second part of the track, from turns 9 to 14, is a technical and fast section, which highlights the qualities of agility and confidence that the tyres can offer the riders.