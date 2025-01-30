Dare DeMartile fresh off 2024 WORCS title ready to defend his number one plate

DeMartile Runner up at WORCS Opener The WORCS opener was in Blythe, CA. Dare DeMartile fresh off his 2024 WORCS title was ready to start the defense of his number one plate. At the start, DeMartile got off to a great start and grabbed the holeshot. He handled the motocross portion of the track with ease. The pro section had a sand hill climb with a hard left turn at the top. A small tip over in that section cost Dare a bit of time but he was able to recover and separate from the pack with the leader. DeMartile would make up time on the field in the moto section but the rider he was battling against would outperform him in the sandy sections. Over the course of the fifteen laps on the 6.5-mile loop, Dare put down the fastest lap. However, he came up just short and had to settle for second place for the first round.