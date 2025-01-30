Dare DeMartile fresh off 2024 WORCS title ready to defend his number one plate

The WORCS opener was in Blythe, CA. Dare DeMartile fresh off his 2024 WORCS title was ready to start the defense of his number one plate. At the start, DeMartile got off to a great start and grabbed the holeshot. He handled the motocross portion of the track with ease. The pro section had a sand hill climb with a hard left turn at the top. A small tip over in that section cost Dare a bit of time but he was able to recover and separate from the pack with the leader. DeMartile would make up time on the field in the moto section but the rider he was battling against would outperform him in the sandy sections. Over the course of the fifteen laps on the 6.5-mile loop, Dare put down the fastest lap. However, he came up just short and had to settle for second place for the first round.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » Pro 450
Factory 480 RR
“The bike felt really good today. I was riding extremely well in the moto section and had some really good battles today. I couldn’t put it completely together on the entire course but was able to take a podium finish.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker made his first podium appearance of the 2022 AMA Endurocross Series, kicking off the second round of racing with a runner-up finish in Moto 1. Securing fifth and […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – April 6. Due to the global health crisis, the FIM Endurance World Championship has modified its 2019-2020 calendar again and taken steps to protect the race teams. Championship promoter Eurosport […]
MISSISSIPPI (March 21, 2018) – Slingshot®, the bold three-wheeled, open-air roadster has announced Mississippi as the latest state to reclassify its driving requirements as an “autocycle.” Mississippi becomes the 43rd state to reclassify its driving […]