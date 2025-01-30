First round of the National Hare and Hound held in Lucerne Valley

Roberts Absolutely Dusts the Field, Wins by Eight Minutes
The first round of the National Hare and Hound was held in Lucerne Valley. This was the start of Zane Roberts’s campaign to defend his NHHA title that he won last year. Roberts was strong off the start and made a pass for the lead shortly after the bomb run. The first section was quite technical which suits his riding style. He would continue to extend that lead over the course of the race. He was in rhythm with the bike and very comfortable running at a very quick pace, Zane dominated the field running away with the first-round victory by a margin of over eight minutes. A great start to the 2025 season and his championship defense.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 1st Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“Some days everything just clicks, today was one of those days! Stoked to start off the National Hare and Hound series with a win. I got off to a third-place start and passed into the lead within the first 30 seconds or so and was able to start checking out from there. I felt smooth, comfortable, and fast on the bike all day long. Happy with today’s effort and hope to keep the ball rolling!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Piaggio Group CEO Michele Colaninno: “Although the global macroeconomic scenario is becoming more complex from one quarter to the next, the Piaggio Group’s correct international expansion strategy allows us to counterbalance the temporary slowdowns in some markets […]
Rider-to-Rider communication is becoming a very competitive market. With dozens of options and a growing list of features, it can be hard to separate the gold from the gimmicks. Voice control, cross-brand integration, POV cameras, […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – May 11. Virtual MotoGP™ continues this weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir will be in action in the MotoGP class on his […]