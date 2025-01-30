First round of the National Hare and Hound held in Lucerne Valley

Roberts Absolutely Dusts the Field, Wins by Eight Minutes The first round of the National Hare and Hound was held in Lucerne Valley. This was the start of Zane Roberts’s campaign to defend his NHHA title that he won last year. Roberts was strong off the start and made a pass for the lead shortly after the bomb run. The first section was quite technical which suits his riding style. He would continue to extend that lead over the course of the race. He was in rhythm with the bike and very comfortable running at a very quick pace, Zane dominated the field running away with the first-round victory by a margin of over eight minutes. A great start to the 2025 season and his championship defense.