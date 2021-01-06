Harley-Davidson to support American Flat Track “The Rocket” rider

GLADSTONE, Ore. (January 5, 2021) – After weeks of speculation, Latus Motors Racing officially announced today its contention in the AFT SuperTwins class for the 2021 season of Progressive American Flat Track.

On the heels of an announcement of support by Harley-Davidson Motor Company, fans anxiously awaited confirmation that 2020 AFT Production Twins Champion James “The Rocket” Rispoli would return as the pilot of the Latus Motors Racing machine. Today, the “Hogspoli” fanbase will rejoice as team owner George Latus proudly confirms that Rispoli will indeed pilot his championship-winning machine in the premier class of Progressive AFT.

“During this past season James showed grit, determination, and skill in winning the AFT Production Twins Championship,” said Latus. “Additionally, he provides great rider feedback which will be extremely helpful as we move up to the ultra-competitive AFT SuperTwins class. The entire team is really excited to further develop the Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R. James is a big part of our program and we’re pleased to have him return as our rider for the 2021 season.”

During his storybook 2020 season, Rispoli seemed in a class of his own at times as he dominated with a five-race win streak and total of seven victories. Furthermore, upon closer examination of his lap times, Rispoli was consistently performing at a premier-class level. Based on their best laps in their respective Main Events, “The Rocket” proved to be the fastest Harley-Davidson-mounted racer regardless of class in six of the season’s final nine races.

“I am very excited to continue with Latus Motors Racing for 2021,” said Rispoli. “The team is like a family to me; I am pumped that everyone is staying on board for this year. We know racing in AFT SuperTwins is a going to be a huge challenge, but I feel like we can be competitive if keep our foot on the gas. I am very excited to get to work.”

Rispoli will without a doubt be a formidable candidate for 2021 AFT SuperTwins title contention.

Progressive AFT will continue to release developments to the 2021 event schedule in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Progressive AFT news and social media channels for the latest developments in America’s Original Extreme Sport.