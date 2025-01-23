Dare DeMartile Runner up at NGPC First Race of the Season

DeMartile Runner up at First Race of the Season The NGPC series has been very competitive at the top in recent years. The first race of the season kept that narrative alive. The podium battle for this 90-minute race was intense. Liqui Moly Beta Factory rider Dare DeMartile got off the line with a third-place start and very quickly after that made the pass for second place. Two-thirds into the race DeMartile took the lead. However, a small mistake in the pits costs him valuable time and the lead switched back. Dare would have a good battle with the leader over the next thirty minutes, racing side by side at multiple points, but wasn’t able to get past him. DeMartile would finish one second behind the leader for a solid second-place finish to start the season.