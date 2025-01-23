Dare DeMartile Runner up at NGPC First Race of the Season

The NGPC series has been very competitive at the top in recent years. The first race of the season kept that narrative alive. The podium battle for this 90-minute race was intense. Liqui Moly Beta Factory rider Dare DeMartile got off the line with a third-place start and very quickly after that made the pass for second place. Two-thirds into the race DeMartile took the lead. However, a small mistake in the pits costs him valuable time and the lead switched back. Dare would have a good battle with the leader over the next thirty minutes, racing side by side at multiple points, but wasn’t able to get past him. DeMartile would finish one second behind the leader for a solid second-place finish to start the season.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“The first round went well, I got off to a third-place start then right into second position and was working on the lead. I conquered the lead around the hour mark but unfortunately, when we went to pit for fuel, we made a little mistake, dropping the goggles which allowed second place to pass us. I tried very hard to get the lead back but I didn’t want to override the track and make a big mistake. Second place is where we landed. It is a great start to the season. We know what we need to work on and I’m excited for some more racing!”
