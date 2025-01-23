Fired Up Survival in San Diego for Round Two

The Liqui Moly Beta Factory race team traveled down to San Diego for the second round of the Supercross Series. Mitchell Oldenburg got off to a great start in the heat. He was up into sixth position after the first few turns. He would end up slipping a couple of positions but with his transfer position secure he rode a smart race to finish in eighth place and move on to the main. Benny Bloss was in the second heat race and got caught up a little on the inside at the start but still was in eighth place after the first lap. Halfway through the heat he was taken out by Honda rider Vince Friese in a turn and knocked off his bike ending his chance to transfer from the heat race to the main. In the Last Chance Qualifier, Bloss had a great start and ride. He was comfortably in second place the entire race and easily moved on to the main. In the main event, Oldenburg got a good jump and was running in 11th place, only to suffer some bad luck three minutes into the race. A rider ahead of him drug a tough block into the middle of the sand section and he had nowhere to go and got caught up in it. That bad break knocked him down to last place. Mitchell still battled and made up three spots to finish in 19th place. Bloss didn’t get the start that Oldenburg did and was running sixteenth place at the beginning of the race. He moved positions back and forth from that spot, but after a long race and being under the weather, sixteenth place was where Bloss would finish on the round.
Results:
Benny Bloss » 16th Place » 450 SX
Mitchell Oldenburg » 19th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“I was a little under the weather but still competed hard in San Diego. I got taken out in the heat race which ruined my heat. In the LCQ I rode well to transfer to the main. In the main event, I gave what I had left in the tank. I’m very happy with the bike and looking forward to A2 next up.”
Factory 450 RX
“The wrong place, wrong time in San Diego. I put myself in a good position the first couple of laps but unfortunately another rider drug a tough block into the sand right in front of me, and I had nowhere to go. I tried going over the top of it and tipped over. I made some improvements from A1 that I’m excited about, but obviously, that didn’t show on paper. Looking forward to the next round.”
