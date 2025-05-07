DeMartile Doubles Down at Glen Helen, Extends Points Lead

Liqui Moly Beta’s Dare DeMartile continued his winning streak at round five of the WORCS series, taking a commanding victory in the muddy, rutted terrain of Glen Helen Raceway. The win marks his second in a row following a standout performance at his hometown race in Marysville. DeMartile came out strong, quickly finding his rhythm aboard the Beta 480 RR and building an early lead through the technical course. Despite the tough conditions, he maintained smooth, calculated lines that helped him pull away from the pack in the opening laps. By the halfway mark, Honda’s Tyler Lynn mounted a serious charge—overtaking both Redondi and Surratt to move into second and begin closing the gap. Lynn made his move with just a few laps remaining, briefly taking over the lead. But DeMartile wasn’t about to give in. After stalking Lynn closely, he capitalized on a mistake on lap 12, regaining the lead and holding firm through the final laps to secure another hard-fought win. With this victory, DeMartile extends his lead in the WORCS championship, now sitting at the top of the standings with 119 points heading into the break.