Strang Pushes Through Mud at Powerline GNCC

Round six of the Grand National Cross Country Series took riders to the notorious Powerline Park in Ohio. Torrential rain soaked the course on Saturday during the quad races, creating deep ruts and standing water throughout the track. By Sunday, the rain had eased but conditions worsened for the motorcycle classes, as the sticky, heavy mud clung to everything—radiators, wheels, fenders, grips, and seats—making for a physically demanding and unforgiving race.
Beta Factory Racing’s Josh Strang battled through a rough start in the XC1 Pro class but quickly found his rhythm, charging forward into sixth place early in the race. By lap four, he had climbed into fourth, where he held strong through the checkered flag, showcasing both experience and endurance in the grueling conditions.
Strang now sits seventh in the Overall Championship standings heading into the next round.
Results:
Josh Strang » 4th Place » XC1
Factory 480 RR
“The race this weekend went well. It rained pretty much all day Saturday, which made conditions pretty bad for Sunday’s race. After a not great start, I moved quickly up to 6th and into 4th where I was able stay for the remainder of the race. My 480 worked really good in the conditions.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Danilo Petrucci closed with the seventeenth time overall on Friday, as the lack of grip in the middle of the corner prevented him from improving; Andrea Dovizioso couldn’t go beyond the eighteenth time overall on […]
LARGE 10” WHEELS, 350 W BRUSHLESS MOTOR, MAGNESIUM ALLOY FRAME, RACING TRIM: A SPORTY LOOK FOR ELECTRIC MOBILITY AGILE, LIGHTWEIGHT AND FOLDABLE, THE eSR1 COMES WITH A REMOVABLE BATTERY FOR MAXIMUM PRACTICALITY Milan, 28.12.2020 – […]
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper rebounded from a tough opening round to finish second overall with a 2-3 moto result at Round 2 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series at Hangtown MX. […]