Strang Pushes Through Mud at Powerline GNCC

Round six of the Grand National Cross Country Series took riders to the notorious Powerline Park in Ohio. Torrential rain soaked the course on Saturday during the quad races, creating deep ruts and standing water throughout the track. By Sunday, the rain had eased but conditions worsened for the motorcycle classes, as the sticky, heavy mud clung to everything—radiators, wheels, fenders, grips, and seats—making for a physically demanding and unforgiving race.

Beta Factory Racing’s Josh Strang battled through a rough start in the XC1 Pro class but quickly found his rhythm, charging forward into sixth place early in the race. By lap four, he had climbed into fourth, where he held strong through the checkered flag, showcasing both experience and endurance in the grueling conditions.

Strang now sits seventh in the Overall Championship standings heading into the next round.

 
Results:
Josh Strang » 4th Place » XC1

Factory 480 RR

“The race this weekend went well. It rained pretty much all day Saturday, which made conditions pretty bad for Sunday’s race. After a not great start, I moved quickly up to 6th and into 4th where I was able stay for the remainder of the race. My 480 worked really good in the conditions.”

Photos: Mack Faint

