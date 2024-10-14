Dominique Aegerter Completes Comeback Weekend with Points in Estoril Race 2

Aegerter Completes Comeback Weekend with Points in Estoril Race 2

Dominique Aegerter completed his comeback weekend with a solid Sunday in Estoril, fighting through the pain barrier to another points-scoring finish in Race 2 at the Circuito Estoril, Portugal.

Despite a wet morning Warm-up, as soon as the riders headed for the Tissot Superpole Race the sun began to shine, offering a dry race for the WorldSBK field. Aegerter battled hard throughout the 10-lap contest, showing decent pace to cross the line in 16th.

Afterwards, in the afternoon’s Race 2, the Swiss rider enjoyed a strong getaway to gain positions in the opening lap. Aegerter then fought hard once again to achieve more points, showing consistent pace throughout the 21-lap contest to finish 13th at the chequered flag.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will be back in action next week for the season finale at the Circuito de Jerez, Spain, for the final round of the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship.

SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

RACE 2 RESULTS

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P16 / Race 2: P13

“It was a challenging round after a long time off-racing, but I’m happy I was able to finish all the races and to show consistent pace. We kept improving each session and despite limited track time on dry, today was a good way to conclude the weekend. Our race pace was overall okay and although I’m not in optical physical condition, I felt ok on the bike and I was able to be strong for all the laps. I would like to thank everyone for the support in a demanding weekend, now I’ll try to rest a little bit to be back in a few days in Jerez to enjoy a strong season finale!”