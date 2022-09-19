Double delight for Honda teams at 100th Bol d’Or

F.C.C. TSR Honda France became the FIM World Endurance Champion for the second time in its history after finishing in fourth place at the 100th-anniversary of the Bol d’Or at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet (France).

To win the title, the Honda team had to stay and finish at the front of this final round of the season. The three Honda riders, Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio and Alan Techer set an extremely fast and regular pace during most of the race.

The F.C.C. TSR Honda France started the 24-hour race from fourth place on the starting grid, and an excellent start by French rider Mike Di Meglio immediately put the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in the lead of the race during the first hours.

However, the Honda #5 equipped with Bridgestone tires, suffered some issues that temporarily compromised all chances for the title. At the third hour of the race, Techer had to enter the box to fix some issues with the oil cooler radiator that put the team back to 27th position.

Following the fighting spirit of the Honda team, the Honda endurance specialists showed a high level of determination and the team began an incredible comeback, placing the Honda Fireblade in fifth place after the first quarter of the race.

After half-point of the race, Techer had to enter again into the box for a second replacement of the exhaust but thanks to an excellent work from the team, the bike rejoined the race in the same position.

With very solid lap times and the formidable efficacy of the Fireblade #5, the team gained another position at the last quarter of the race finishing the race in fourth place.

Thanks to efficient teamwork during refuelling and a trio of consistent riders throughout the 24-hour race, the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team won its second World Endurance Championship title with a total of 154 points by finishing 4th in this 85th edition of the Bol d’Or.

Honda privateer RAC 41 Chromeburner, in an amazing performance of their CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, took the victory in the Superstock class and 7th overall, having started the race from 17th on the grid.

The Honda trio Chris Leesh, Wayne Tessels and Jonathan Hardt, placed the Honda #41 in podium places after the first quarter of the race. Thanks to consistent and solid laps, the team took the lead at the race’s final stages and the victory.

Meanwhile, National Motos Honda was forced to abandon the race due to an accident of the Swiss rider Valentin Suchet after the first quarter of the race. Suchet had a fall in turn 4 and needed medical assistance. Even the Fireblade #55 didn’t had any major damage, the team decided to abandon the race.