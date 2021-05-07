Date changed to May 23rd! Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. April showers may bring May flowers but it also brings motorcycle events, rallies and meetups! Celebrate 10 years of riding with Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2021. New format, new date and 3 new riding formats for those wanting to ride for men’s health and men’s health issues. With a team of local volunteer Ride Hosts in cities all around the world you can ride solo, group ride or route ride to work with the many countries and cities at various stages of restrictions and health response challenges. No matter which option you chose in your city, you get to support a great cause and get out on your classic Harley-Davidson, Indian, Triumph, Moto Guzzi, Royal Enfield (and other manufacturers too) bikes, meet fellow riders and have a great ride in the sun. What is more inspiring than that?

Total Motorcycle has been covering the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for many years now for our readers and I’m happy to see in these trying times it is finding a way to move forward and still host an event for motorcyclists, well done! Check out our full coverage of past Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’s right here and don’t forget to see what ride you would love to take in our 2021 and 2022 motorcycle model guides, plus many vintage bike guides as well (52 years worth!).

2021 FAQ Update – On Sunday the 23rd May 2021, we ride!

The 2021 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will be taking place in 1 of 3 different formats to comply with all local social distancing restrictions and will take an adjusted format in each city. The event type and ride information will be available inside your ride details. This can be viewed prior and during registration based on your city or country. These are subject to change up to and including the week of DGR on 23rd May 2021.

Featured Teams

TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES: RAISED SO FAR $55,360

ELF TEAM: RAISED SO FAR $14,577

HEDON HELMETS: RAISED SO FAR $13,557

BELSTAFF: RAISED SO FAR $12,922

SHANNONS INSURANCE: RAISED SO FAR $2,001

How A DGR Ride In 2021 Will Work

As the crisis continues to impact events around the world and with many countries and cities at various stages of restrictions and health response challenges DGR will continue in 2021 to adapt.

All DGR Rides are managed by a team of local volunteer Ride Hosts in cities all around the world. Not all cities will be in the same stage of their health response, so this will have a significant impact on the way your city can participate.

We have defined the following Ride Formats to assist our volunteer Ride Hosts in managing an event.

Normal Safe Ride

The ride will run as per normal with the addition of Safe provisions ensuring it follows local guidelines and best practices. This includes an adequate Start Venue / Meeting Place and a Defined Route in which a group ride can take place.

Important Information

The organization of a Normal Safe ride has different provisions and tools that may be applied to your local ride. It is highly important these are followed.

The Safe practices in use by DGR include:

Entry Limits depending on capacity restrictions

Use of Masks (If Mandatory)

Riders are to abide by the Self Declaration

Rider QR-Code Check-In on Arrival

Provision of Hand Sanitiser stations

Route-Only Ride

The ride component itself will be a city loop over a set period of time. There will be no start, regroup or end.

There will be no meeting points provided. A route will be defined including scheduled start and finish times in which the route will be open. Riders can join the route at any point in that allotted time.

Important Information

The organization of a Route Only Ride has different provisions and tools that may be applied to your local ride. It is highly important these are followed.

The Safe practices in use by DGR include:

Entry Limits depending on capacity restrictions

Use of Masks (If Mandatory)

No stopping at any point or group congregation

Riders are to abide by the Self Declaration

Solo Ride

Riders will be encouraged to dress dapper and ride solo to comply with social distancing measures. There will be no defined route and it is at your own discretion to decide where you wish to ride.

Important Information

The organization of a Route Only Ride has different provisions and tools that may be applied to your local ride. It is highly important these are followed.

The -Safe practices in use by DGR include:

Use of Masks (If Mandatory)

No mass participation or congregation of groups

Riders are to abide by the Self Declaration

2021 Ride FAQ

Is DGR for 2021 cancelled?

No, this year’s event is not cancelled. It will, however, be taking place in an adjusted format based on your city. Please select your city during registration to view the current format. These are subject to change as restrictions are ammended in each city.

Where are the Ride Details for my ride?

As rides are subject to change, ride details will be available closer to the ride date and subject to a Self Declaration. We will contact all participants in mid-May with all the ride information.

What is a Self Declaration?

Ensuring the safety of all our participants is highly important. For Normal Safe Ride or Route Only Ride, you will be required to agree to the Self Declaration to receive the ride details.

Do we need to wear a mask?

Masks are highly recommended at all events however, masks are only mandatory if it is required by your city or countries law.

Will I be required to check-in with a QR Code?

This is subject to local organisers and the current laws requiring contact tracing. This will be assessed on a per city basis. If required, DGR will provide information regarding on the day check-in and issue you a QR code.

My city has already reached capacity but want to take part? What can I do?

If your local city has reached capacity and registrations are closed, it is recommended to select a nearby city or select to Ride Solo.

What happens if the format of my ride changes?

We will contact all participants in mid-May with all the ride information. A current update on the ride format will be available directly on the ride page.

My city is letting us ride in groups but my city is listed as Ride Solo. Can we still ride in groups?

This year’s event is about riding solo but connecting globally. We are not encouraging anyone to ride in groups or with multiple people.

If our city can only Ride Solo, can I ride with my family if we live together?

Yes, however only if restrictions in your local city or state permit you to ride together and you are ensuring all social distancing laws are being followed.

I’m Riding Solo can’t ride on the day by myself? Is it possible to complete this over the weekend?

Yes, if you are Riding Solo and unable to ride on Sunday 23rd May 2021 it is no problem to complete this on an alternative day.

How do we connect globally and share photos with each other?

Once registered and you have completed your ride, there will be directions regarding uploading and sharing photos. Along with this, we will have a live map where riders can find photos shared across the world.

Can I select any city or country even if there wasn’t previously a ride in my city?

Yes, when registration is opened, if there is no ride city where we have a dedicated Ride Host, you will be able to select the “Ride Solo” option. Alternatively if you wish to host a ride in your city, please click here.

The DGR Safety Check

SAFETY TIPS

Here we will break down the key safety checks and riding tips for any classic and vintage motorcycle enthusiast looking to take part in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. While I’m sure many have their maintenance checks down to a fine art, the pre-ride checks will prove useful for anyone who might be a little behind on their scheduled servicing to ensure their classic vehicles are ready for DGR 2021!

Pre-Ride Checks

First on your checklist should be your number plate/registration sticker are firmly fitted and aren’t smeared with mud or haven’t vibrated around so that it is obscured. Check the legal requirement for placement.

Walk around the motorbike and look for any oil, water, or fluid leaks and be sure to make sure your bolts are tight, and aren’t at risk of loosening due to engine vibration – especially if you’ve just added new custom parts.

Check the throttle, brake lever/pedal, and clutch lever for a bit of free play. They should have a little, but not a lot. Make sure the brake lever/pedal activates the brake light before they start to engage the cable.

Check the brake pad width. Pads take a long time to wear out, so if the lever starts to lose pressure, it may be a leak. If your brakes are not hydraulic, check that the cables aren’t worn, frayed or buckled.

It certainly pays to check fuel, either on the gauge or with a quick look in the tank. You don’t want to run out as the ride takes off!

Check the chain tension and check the front and rear sprocket for any wear or damage to the teeth.

Tyre pressures should be checked when they are cold as heat increases pressure in the tyres. Check your manual or stamp for the recommended cold tyre pressures. Also check your tyres for wear, light punctures, or cracks. Old bikes often have ample tread, but aged rubber isn’t the best on-road!

While looking at the tyres, also check the rims for dings or cracks, and on spoked wheels, check and tighten any loose spokes.

Next, check the electrics. Switch on the ignition and check the headlight on low and high beam, indicators front and back, taillight, and also check the brake light off both the lever and pedal activate. Try the horn, then start the bike the ensure the battery is holding enough charge. If it struggles to spark to life, it’s faulty and isn’t going to get any better, so replace it now before it leaves you stranded at the starting line.

Let your motorbike run for about a minute to warm the engine oil, then switch it off and check the oil level. Don’t do it when the engine is cold as the level reading will be lower than expected as the oil will still be up in the engine. If possible, put the bike on its centre stand or tip it as close to straight as possible. A bike leaning on its side stand will give a false reading.

Once you’ve checked through the list and you’re happy with how your machine is humming, now is time to clean and polish your bike, and apply your DGR x Movember Headlight Sticker Set, to give your bike that real DGR feel!

Now your noble steed is ready to ride for men’s health in DGR 2021, and hopefully won’t end up on the back of a support vehicle! Maybe make sure you strap a few tools up your sleeve (or in your socks) for any sticky-situations you might find yourself in!

STYLE GUIDE

Inspired by photography featuring old-school dapper folks and classic bikes, DGR took shape as a themed ride designed to bring together the classic & vintage styled motorcycle community and later, men’s health.

In keeping with the classic lines of vintage-inspired motorcycles, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a niche charity event that focusses on classically designed motorcycles, and dapper gentlefolk riding their bikes through the heart of their cities. These bikes strictly include Café Racer’s, Bobber’s, Classic’s, Tracker’s, Scrambler’s, Old School Chopper’s, Modern Classic’s, Sidecar’s, Classic Scooter’s, and Brat Styled motorcycles to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs.

Cafe Racer



Lightweight and powerful, these sleek cult-classics optimise speed and handling by compromising comfort.

Classic



A rare gem that’s 35 years old or over and has stood the test of time, whether it’s an original or has been restored to factory condition.

Modern Classic



Late model iterations of vintage classics where old school style meets new school technology.

Chopper



These machines feature large engines and small tanks, and a sissy bar that stretches as high as its bars.

Brat Style



Popularised in Tokyo, Japan, these machines are traditionally anti-chrome, with a slab seat, sprung rear & mini-apes.

Bobber



A tribute to minimalism, keeping only the essentials and featuring shortened fenders and a bobbed seat.

Scooter



Metal-bodied classics, built the old-fashioned way.

Tracker



Off-road classics built to keep the weight low, and the fun high.

Scrambler



The big twin or single cylinder classic, fashioned into a highly capable off-road machine.

Side Car



Classic styled motorcycles with room for three. A good way to invite a pal or pooch along for the ride.