Gagne Storms to Victory for Road America Sweep

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne continues to dominate, breaking another track record en route to victory in today’s MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at Road America. Teammate Josh Herrin overcame adversity to score his second top-five finish this weekend in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Once again, Gagne grabbed the holeshot from pole position, but this time around, the competition was hot on his heels and made the pass in Turn 5. The 28-year-old quickly reclaimed the lead and then upped the ante by breaking Cameron Beaubier’s track record in a Superbike race, an impressive 2:10.998. From there, Gagne put in some consistently fast times to win his fifth consecutive race by a 6.7-second margin, expanding his lead in the championship to 18 points.
Herrin lined up fifth for today’s grid and got a great start from the second row to third. Unfortunately, he got shuffled back to seventh in the opening laps, but the 2013 Superbike Champion kept pushing to fight his way back. He made the pass for fifth going into the first turn on Lap 5, and then advanced to fourth a lap later. The battle heated up with five laps to go, and Herrin was pushed wide in the chicane and shuffled back to sixth. He was able to move back into fifth a lap later, where he ultimately finished.
The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team heads to The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, for Round 4 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship on June 25-27.
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“Road America is a special track, and the fans were awesome! It was another great day for the Yamaha R1. Jake once again was in complete harmony with the machine and led every lap for the win and set another race record. As a matter of fact, the R1 has every track record on our circuit with the exception of Brainerd, where we haven’t raced but will be testing there next week. We look forward to the next race at The Ridge where we will see if Josh or Jake can break Cameron’s track record from 2020. It should be good fun.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Yamaha R1 was on rails all weekend! I’m super happy for the team and that we were able to put everything together to have two great wins here at Road America. We’ll keep this momentum going and keep working hard for more great weekends like this. It was amazing to see the great fan turn out this weekend as well. I’m looking forward to the next one.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“It was a tough weekend, but we still managed to leave with some decent points. We will get back to work and come back swinging at The Ridge.”