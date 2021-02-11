Ducati and NetApp sign-in for 2021 MotoGP Championship

After three years of collaboration with excellent results in the MotoGP championship, Ducati is pleased to announce the renewal of the partnership with NetApp for the 2021 MotoGP World Championship.



Last year’s MotoGP season was out of the ordinary. Despite the unique challenges, five Ducati riders earned points that would help land Ducati its coveted Constructors’ World Championship.



Riding high on the success of 2020, we are happy to say that NetApp’s sponsorship will continue for a fourth straight year, as the US-based company will continue helping the Ducati Corse division fully exploit their data’s potential in the racing world.



Ducati, with the help of NetApp, has been busy delivering innovation and carrying out numerous digital projects, ranging from the data management on the HPC simulations for motorcycle aerodynamics to the collaboration of development of connected motorcycles, including development of the distributed data storage for the backend of the Ducati Link app.



Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse: “Thanks to NetApp, in 2020 we were able to collect and work with new data in totally new race conditions and setup an even higher performing and more innovative bike. We are now ready to provide our new official riders Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia a highly competitive weapon for the new challenge of the MotoGP World Championship. Through data, we were able to understand many key points that helped us compete and win the Constructor Championship and explore many interesting solutions during our development and tests”.



Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding: “It gives us great pleasure to continue the partnership with NetApp, as we consider innovation as a core component of our strategy for the future and for our success”.



Cesar Cernuda, NetApp president: “We have seen a tremendous evolution through digitalization in the entire automotive industry. We are happy to be part of this journey, supporting Ducati to bring its customers and riders a more safe, fun, and high performing experience, while contributing to the company’s overall success.”



The 2021 MotoGP World Championship, gets underway March 26–28 in Qatar.