UnipolSai alongside the MotoGP Ducati Lenovo Team

The partnership between the Unipol Group’s insurance company and the Borgo Panigale factory in the 2021 MotoGP World Championship confirmed for the fifth consecutive year



Bologna, 10th February 2021 – Ducati is pleased to announce that UnipolSai Assicurazioni will continue to back up the Ducati Lenovo Team as official sponsor for the 2021 MotoGP World Championship that will kick off on 28th March at Losail in Qatar.



Thanks to the agreement between the Ducati Lenovo Team and UnipolSai, the insurance brand logo will be visible on the tails of the two red machines ridden this year by two new riders, Australian Jack Miller and Italian Francesco Bagnaia. The brand will also be present on the riders’ suits, on their caps, on the Team uniforms and various other Ducati Corse materials provided in the paddock for each of the 19 scheduled races and official tests.



Vittorio Verdone, Director of Corporate Communication and Media Relations of Unipol Group: “This is the fifth consecutive season that we are “riding” the Desmosedici GP bike of the Ducati Lenovo Team. It demonstrates UnipolSai’s attachment to Ducati Corse and the shared values, passion and attitude to innovation that have always distinguished both companies, always to be one step ahead”.



Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati Corse Sporting Director: “Our partnership with UnipolSai has been going on for five years now, with mutual satisfaction, demonstrating the relationship of trust that binds these two important companies from Bologna. The fascinating new challenge we are about to face will see our bikes and riders once again carry the UnipolSAI logo on the track to be protagonists in the 2021 MotoGP World Championship”.





UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in MV and Health. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with a direct income amounting to approximately €14.0bn, of which €8.2bn in Non-Life Business and €5.8bn in Life Business (2019 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,400 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro).