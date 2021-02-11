Piaggio Group European leader of two-wheeler market

Pontedera, 11 February 2021 – In 2020 the Piaggio Group once again strengthened its leadership of the European two-wheeler market, for an overall share of 14.2%. The result was generated by significant growth in motorcycle sales, and excellent performance in the scooter segment, where the Group share was 24%.

Key factors were the Vespa scooters, the Moto Guzzi V85TT, the growth of the Aprilia brand in the motorcycle segment, and the success of the Piaggio brand in scooters.

In the last few days, the Piaggio Group has commenced the initial launches of the 11 new models (five scooters and six motorcycles) planned for 2021, including the eagerly awaited Moto Guzzi V7, the Aprilia Tuono 660 and the new Beverly; a new Piaggio electric scooter will arrive on the market in June.

