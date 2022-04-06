FIM Motocross World Championship at stunning Crossodromo il Ciclamino Circuit Pietramurata Italy

In MX2, Geerts carries the red plate for the fourth consecutive Grand Prix as the championship leader. The Belgian is currently the primary title challenger, having won half the races this season, two more than any other rider. With a 16-point lead in the championship, he hopes for good starts and more podium success. Last year, the ‘93’ won two Grands Prix in Pietramurata and will line up this weekend ready to maintain his 100% podium streak in 2022. Determined to return to his race-winning form, Benistant will line up for his second Grand Prix this season after a successful debut in Portugal. Although the Frenchman is taking a calm and calculated approach to his return, he will line up quietly confident with the memory of his first-ever MX2 top-three race finish, which came during his third appearance in the pro-grade category as a wildcard rider in 2020. After missing the first three rounds of the 2022 season due to a left knee injury sustained last year and repaired at the start of November, he has already jumped up the leader board to the 18th position. Joining the MXGP and MX2 classes at the MXGP of Trentino, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team and its trio of youngsters, Ivano van Erp, Ferruccio Zanchi and Karlis Reisulis, will be lining up in contention for the second round of the EMX125 Championship. The circuit in ‘Arco’ is very familiar to MXGP, having staged 17 Grands Prix since its inception in 1985. The track, which is hard clay and stony with some elevation and plenty of narrow sections, has undergone some significant changes to switch things up this season and will be run in the opposite direction. Maxime Renaux 3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 144-points “I feel disappointed from Portugal, but it’s in the past and I’m already focused on Trentino and looking forward to getting back to the front. I know the track really well, but there is a major change as this year we will ride in the opposite direction. I believe it’s a good thing as it was such a long time since we were riding on the same track. Everyone will have to learn the track again. I have a lot of best memories in Arco, for sure my getting my first World Title there in 2021, but also winning my first European race in 2015 with the 125. This weekend I want to make some more good memories.” Jeremy Seewer 4th MXGP Championship Standings, 124-points “I’m feeling a lot better than after Argentina. I can see I am recovering better and better, and I should be much better in Arco, maybe not 100%, but pretty close and that should be good. Arco is a nice place, but they have changed the track around this year and we will ride the opposite way, so let’s see how that goes. I have some really nice memories from Arco, and I really look forward to racing there. My best memory from Arco is my GP win last year without any question. It was something special and I will keep that memory forever.” Glenn Coldenhoff 5th MXGP Championship, 109-points “I’m feeling pretty good. It was disappointing to just miss the podium in Portugal, but this has made me extra motivated to do well in Arco, to get on the box and maybe even take the win. I like the track there; I did well there last year, fighting for the first position and finishing on the podium. The track suits me well.” Jago Geerts MX2 Championship Leader, 174-points “Im feeling really good on the bike at the moment. I’m happy about my riding in Portugal and I try to keep going like this for the next GP’s. The track in Arco is nice to ride but quite tight and difficult to pass. So, the starts will be crucial. In 2020, I won 2 GPs there at the end of the season so that was nice, and I also had 2 podiums in a row after a couple difficult of races, so I think the track suits me well. The focus will be on the starts this week to get them like I want Because in Portugal, the starts could have been a bit better.” Thibault Benistant 18th MX2 Championship Standings, 27-points “I had quite a good come-back in Portugal with some positives and negatives to take away. We saw some good improvements by the end of the weekend, so that is pretty good for my first race back. I know the track in Arco pretty good, but I have heard they have made some big changes, and I like that. It means no one will know the track so we will be more even, so it will be nice.”