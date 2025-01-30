Ducati and Riello UPS: the partnership continues in 2025

MotoGP sponsorship agreement renewed between the two Italian technological excellences

Bologna, February 29th, 2025 – The Ducati Lenovo Team and Riello UPS, a brand of the Riello Elettronica group, a global player in the production of static uninterruptible power supplies, photovoltaic inverters and energy storage systems, proudly announce the renewal of their sponsorship for the 2025 MotoGP World Championship.

In the upcoming season, Riello UPS will be on the iconic fairing of the red bikes from Borgo Panigale, on the suit of the three-time World Champion Francesco Bagnaia and the newcomer, the eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, as well as on the uniform of the Team members.

Throughout the GP season and the testing sessions Riello UPS supports Ducati in power management and ensuring reliability allowing a reduction in consumption. Thanks to highly efficient and reliable UPS, we are able to reduce energy consumption, minimizing leaks and adapting the operating mode to the load variations. This type of approach guarantees a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

Riello UPS technologies supports Ducati to power extremely critical loads, such as simulators, telemetry servers and infrastructures in the paddocks, ensuring continuous and 100% flawless operations.

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“We are thrilled to continue our journey with Riello UPS, a collaboration that, year by year, is enriched with increasingly ambitious goals, based on sharing fundamental values ​​such as innovation and teamwork. Thanks to the support of Riello UPS, we are confident that we can proudly represent the Made in Italy excellence in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship”.

Fabio Passuello (Riello UPS CEO)

“We shared since years our values ​​with Ducati. Both companies are synonymous with advanced technology, reliability and successes both in international markets and on the track. We also share a strong vocation for innovation: while Ducati constantly does so in competitions, Riello UPS develops highly energy-efficient UPS solutions, essential for powering the most critical technologies, even in motorsport. We are proud to continue this collaboration, which is not limited to sponsorship, but represents a true technological partnership”.

About Riello UPS

Riello UPS is the brand of uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, electro-medical environments, security and emergency equipment, industrial processes and communication systems, designed and produced by RPS S.p.A., a company based in Italy and part of the Riello Elettronica Group. RPS S.p.A. is the leader in the Italian field and is consistently ranked among the Top5 companies worldwide in technological research, production, sales and assistance. The pursuit of quality, optimization of resources and a strong push towards technological innovation, together with consistency and experience, make RPS S.p.A. a company capable of satisfying the needs of an expanding market. RPS S.p.A. has two production sites in Italy, fourteen subsidiaries in Europe, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Singapore and Australia and a widespread presence in over 90 countries worldwide that offers a very high and qualified level of customer service. For more information: www.riello-ups.com

About Riello Elettronica

With more than 35 years of experience in this market, Riello Elettronica is the holding company of the Group operating in electronics, energy, automation and security fields. Founded and directed by Cav. Lav. Pierantonio Riello, it focuses its efforts on energy conversion for civil and industrial applications. Riello UPS is a leader in the production of static uninterruptible power supplies, electronic equipment that acts as an energy reserve in the event of a blackout. Today, the Group employs more than 1,250 people worldwide and, with a turnover of over 400 million euros, is an expression of the Made in Italy in the world. For more information: www.riello-elettronica.com