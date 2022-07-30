Ducati set-up to mix it up at MotoAmerica Brainerd

Herrin in The Mix on Friday at Brainerd

Josh Herrin sitting pretty in the top four on an ultra-competitive Friday in Minnesota

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 29, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) completed 15 laps across today’s two sessions at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota to finish fourth quickest behind Josh Hayes (Yamaha).

Herrin’s primary title rival, Tyler Scott (Suzuki) was a couple of places ahead in second, but Herrin knows he’s in the box seat heading into Saturday and Sunday’s races as good showings here mean he can put one hand on the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship.

Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5
P1 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 1:33.955
P2 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:34.226
P3 – Dominic Doyle (Suzuki) 1:34.525
P4 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:34.806
P5 – Cory Ventura (Suzuki) 1:34.989

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #2): “Today was a good day,” Herrin said. “We weren’t fastest but we’re learning about the bike at this track and trying to fix some issues I’m feeling. Not all the weekends can be perfect. Hopefully, the races can work out that way, but now we need to focus on the set-up of the Ducati so we’re good for final qualifying tomorrow morning.”

Herrin and his new livery will be out on track tomorrow at 10:55 AM CDT for Qualifying 2, with Race One scheduled for 2:10 PM CDT.

