Exciting New 2025 Suzuki Motorcycles Arrive!

Exciting new 2025 Suzuki Motorcycles have arrived and Suzuki has revved up the excitement for 2025 with a lineup that promises to cater to every rider’s passion. The iconic GSX-R sportbike series continues to dominate with new color and graphics options and new models: 2025 Suzuki GSX-R1000RZ, GSX-R750Z and GSX-R600Z. While the proven DR650S DualSport remains a reliable choice for adventure seekers. The RM-Z motocrossers are back, ready to conquer the tracks, and the new 2025 Suzuki Boulevard C50T Special Boulevard cruiser offers a blend of style and value. The Burgman 400 scooter is perfect for urban commuting or cross-country touring, and Suzuki’s youth motorcycles are engineered for confidence-building fun!

Introducing the new 2025 Suzuki Motorcycles.

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-R1000RZ – New model

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-R1000R

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-R1000

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-R750Z – New model

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-R750

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-R600Z – New model

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-R600

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-R125 – (Global)

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-S125 – (Global)

– 2025 Suzuki Boulevard M109R

– 2025 Suzuki Boulevard C50T Special – New model

– 2025 Suzuki Boulevard C50

– 2025 Suzuki DR650S

– 2025 Suzuki RM-Z450

– 2025 Suzuki RM-Z250

– 2025 Suzuki DR-Z125L

– 2025 Suzuki DR-Z50

– 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400

SUZUKI ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF 2025 MODELS

Suzuki Motor USA (Suzuki) announced its first wave of exciting 2025 motorcycles and ATVs today, covering virtually every segment of the sport. With its 2024 business momentum strong, Suzuki offers these 2025 models as the next stage in its continued sales momentum.

These 2025 Suzuki models offer attractive new color and graphics options in the iconic GSX-R sportbike lineup, while the proven DR650S DualSport continues as one of the most solid and reliable bikes in its class.

The proven line of RM-Z motocrossers returns having achieved renewed success in professional supermotocross racing, and Suzuki’s Boulevard cruiser family of products continue to combine statement-making style with exceptional value.

The sophisticated Burgman 400 scooter returns as the scooter that can easily ride about town on errands, and just as easily tour cross country all while being incredibly fun and easy to ride.

Rounding out these new 2025 Suzuki models are offroad youth motorcycles and ATVs, each with rock-solid engineering, class-leading Suzuki build quality, and useful features helping ensure confidence-enhancing fun for young riders as they learn the sport.

SPORTBIKE

When it comes to performance on the racetrack or on the road, the iconic GSX-R product line has few equals, as Suzuki all but invented the Sportbike segment in 1985 with the iconic GSX-R750. With an impressive legacy of racing championships earned around the world to the GSX-R750’s current impact on MotoAmerica Supersport racing, the Suzuki GSX-R line continues providing riders with a powerful combination of breathtaking performance and precise handling.

GSX-R1000R & GSX-R1000 – Suzuki unleashed a legend in 2001 with the introduction of the GSX-R1000. Using the lithe chassis of the GSX-R750 and the 988cc inline four-cylinder engine architecture Suzuki is renowned for, liter-class Superbike performance and handling became available to riders everywhere.

At the pinnacle of the GSX-R family of ultra-high-performance motorcycles, the 2025 GSX-R1000R’s versatile engine provides class-leading power delivered smoothly and controllably across a broad rpm range.

Like the original GSX-R1000, the 2025 GSX-R1000’s and 1000R’s compact chassis deliver nimble handling, impressive suspension feel, and braking control that makes a rider ready to conquer a racetrack or cruise a country road. Advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control*, launch control, and a bi-directional quick shifter enhance the riding experience while the distinctive, aerodynamic GSX-R bodywork slices through the wind.

The GSX-R1000R ups the ante with Showa®’s BFF and BFRC-Lite suspension components creating an unmatched pairing of reliability and handling that will help rule any rider’s track day. With stainless steel brake lines, radially-mounted Brembo® Monobloc brake calipers and a pair 320mm Brembo® T-drive floating brake rotors helping provide strong stopping power, the GSX-R1000Rs give a rider a motorcycle with outstanding performance, responsiveness and feel.

The 2025 GSX-R1000R is available in a new Candy Daring Red / Glass Black paint scheme with dark red wheels, and gold-anodized suspension components, or the stunning Metallic Matte Sword Silver scheme with bright blue graphics on the fairing and on the black wheels, perfectly matching the black fork legs. The 2025 GSX-R1000RZ is available in a race-inspired Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Triton Blue paint scheme with blue-anodized suspension components.

The 2025 GSX-R1000 offers the new Candy Daring Red color scheme with matching red wheels or the sophisticated Glass Matte Sword Silver scheme with new, bright blue graphics on the fairing and on its black wheels.

Key GSX-R1000R & GSX-R1000 Features

The compact, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999.8cc, inline-four-cylinder engine has the exclusive Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing System (SR-VVT) using a centrifugal actuated mechanism on the intake camshaft sprocket to increase high RPM power without losing low- to mid-range torque.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) multi-plate, wet clutch functions like a slipper clutch during downshifts while increasing pressure on the plates during acceleration.

The Suzuki Bi-directional Quick Shift System enables smooth, clutchless upshifts and downshifts of the cassette-style, six-speed transmission.

Light and compact, the twin-spar aluminum frame has adjustable swingarm pivots to help racers tune the chassis.

The GSX-R1000R’s Showa® BFF fork and rear suspension deliver extraordinary handling while the lean-sensitive, ABS** system monitors the Brembo® four-piston, radial-mount front brake calipers that are fed by stainless steel brake lines.

The GSX-R1000’s twin-spar aluminum frame and arched swingarm hold a Showa® Big Piston fork and rear suspension that deliver extraordinary handling while the pitch-sensitive, ABS** system monitors the Brembo® four-piston, radial-mount front brake calipers.

An Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) provides six-direction, three-axis, motion, and position information to the ECM so instantaneous electronic adjustments are made to the Traction Control* and the lean-sensitive Motion Track Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)**.

The LCD multifunction instrument panel was inspired by the GSX-RR MotoGP dash, and the aerodynamic fairing houses a bright, stacked LED headlight assembly and eyebrow position lights above the Suzuki Ram Air Direct intake ducts.

The aerodynamic bodywork has a compelling appearance and a slippery shape directly aiding performance by improving handling and speed on the racetrack.

The reasonable sport riding position comes from a carefully crafted relationship between the clip-ons, footrests, and a seat height of just 32.48 inches (825mm).

GSX-R750 – Whether it’s on a rider’s favorite road or the racetrack, the GSX-R750 delivers a stunning mixture of outstanding engine performance and precise handling making for a lightweight, agile, and exhilarating motorcycle.

The GSX-R750’s secret is an inspired pairing of 750cc performance with the lightweight, compact chassis of a 600cc Supersport, further augmented by technologically-advanced premium suspension front and rear. It’s no wonder the GSX-R750 has dominated MotoAmerica Supersport grids over the past few seasons.

For 2025, the GSX-R750 takes on a few stunning looks, including revisiting Suzuki’s classic blue and white livery in Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue in the GSX-R750Z model. The 750 is also offered in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, or in sophisticated Solid Iron Gray and Glass Sparkle Black.

Key GSX-R750 Features

The GSX-R750’s fuel-injected, 750cc, four-cylinder engine powers a balanced sportbike experience. This engine pulls strong off the bottom like a larger-displacement powerplant while building revs like a smaller mill – it’s the best of both worlds.

A race-proven, back-torque-limiting clutch contributes to smoother downshifting and corner entry while the close-ratio six-speed transmission features a taller first-gear ratio and shorter ratios for second, third, fourth, and sixth gear, making it easier for a racer to get a good start while improving straight-line acceleration and drive out of corners.

The twin-spar aluminum frame effectively connects the steering head with the swingarm pivot portion of the chassis, balancing light weight and strength. The Showa® Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) and remote reservoir rear shock absorber are fully adjustable to deliver exceptional handling.

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) offers push-button selection of two racing-developed engine control maps to suit road or track conditions, and personal tastes.

The compact, lightweight instrument cluster is track day-ready with a built-in lap timer/stopwatch and a programmable shift light. The distinctive multi-reflector headlight with vertically-stacked high- and low-beam halogen bulbs is centered between position lights on each side.

The GSX-R750’s trim, simple, and lightweight bodywork creates an exciting, aerodynamic style that truly works exceptionally well at speed. The front turn signals are integrated into the rearview mirrors while the trim tail section houses the rear signals.

GSX-R600 – Suzuki transformed the sportbike segment with the original GSX-R750 in 1985, then went on to further transform it when it expanded the GSX-R line with the addition of the GSX-R600. The 2025 GSX-R600 embodies Suzuki’s tradition of blending race-winning performance with impeccable street manners.

The GSX-R600’s compact, powerful, four-cylinder engine promptly reacts when you twist the throttle, while its supremely refined suspension and brakes provide precise, responsive handling. The superb ergonomics boost control and comfort while the iconic GSX-R bodywork looks great under any of the three available paint schemes.

For 2025 the GSX-R600 continues in Suzuki’s classic blue and white livery in Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue in the GSX-R600Z. This stunning sportbike is also offered in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue or in classy Solid Iron Gray and Glass Sparkle Black.

Key GSX-R600 Features

The GSX-R600’s compact, fuel-injected 599cc, four-cylinder engine with a race-proven over-square bore/stroke ratio produces remarkably strong high rpm power delivery.

A race-proven, back-torque-limiting clutch contributes to smoother downshifting and corner entry while the close-ratio six-speed transmission has Suzuki’s legendary smooth and precise shifting characteristics that pay dividends on the street or racetrack.

The twin-spar aluminum frame effectively connects the steering head with the swingarm pivot portion of the chassis, balancing light weight and strength. The Showa® Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) and remote reservoir rear shock absorber are fully adjustable to deliver exceptional handling.

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) offers push-button selection of two racing-developed engine control maps to suit road or track conditions, and personal tastes.

The compact, lightweight instrument cluster is track day-ready with a built-in lap timer/stopwatch and programmable shift light. The distinctive multi-reflector headlight with vertically-stacked high- and low-beam halogen bulbs is centered between position lights.

Developed through successful racing, the slim and lightweight bodywork creates an exciting, aerodynamic style that works exceptionally well at speed. The front turn signals are integrated into the rearview mirrors while the trim tail section houses the rear signals.

DUALSPORT

DR650S – For 2025 the Suzuki DR650S continues its legacy as perhaps the best all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle available. Always an outstanding performance value, every DR650S is quality built by Suzuki and features a dependable, 644cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine mounted in a robust steel, semi-double cradle frame.

For 2025, the DR650 comes in Solid Black and Iron Gray paint with contrasting black and orange graphics, or bright Solid Special White #2 bodywork featuring distinctive blue and black graphics. Whatever adventure a rider undertakes, the 2025 Suzuki DR650S is a willing and eager partner.

Key DR650S Features

Convenient push-button electric starting easily gets the torque-rich, 644cc, air- and oil-cooled, 4-stroke thumper ready for fun.

The smooth-shifting transmission with easy-pull clutch makes it easy to ride the DR650S on any kind of road.

Built around cast and tubular parts precision welded together, the strong steel frame has high-quality suspension and brake components for trouble-free riding.

Engineered into the suspension is the ability to lower the seat height, using a Genuine Suzuki Accessory lowering kit.

BOULEVARD CRUISERS

Boulevard M109R – The muscular 2025 Suzuki Boulevard M109R continues as the performance cruiser other bikes aspire to be. This M109R’s powerful V-twin engine use some of the largest pistons in the industry, making a bike that gets the adrenaline flowing. The imposing V-twin engine is placed in a streamlined chassis with slash-cut mufflers, drag-style bars, a stylish supplied solo seat cowl, and a distinctively shaped headlight nacelle that’s uniquely Suzuki.

Key Boulevard M109R Features

The M109R’s Glass Sparkle Black is a modern take on a classic theme. High-quality paint, plus chrome components alert everyone this is a serious muscle cruiser, and part of Suzuki’s performance heritage.

The M109R is sleek and purposeful from nose to tail; from the distinctive headlight nacelle to drag-style handlebars and tear-drop fuel tank, the M109R is even sleeker when the solo tail cowl is mounted in place of the passenger seat.

The 109-cubic inch (1783cc), 54-degree, V-twin rumbles through a pair of large-diameter mufflers powering through to the clean, low-maintenance shaft drive.

Radially-mounted, dual front disc brakes help deliver sure stopping performance, similar to those on Suzuki GSX-R1000R race bikes. The substantial, inverted fork and the 240mm wide rear tire give the M109R a tough, aggressive stance and a smooth, comfortable ride.

Boulevard C50T Special – With the Suzuki 2025 Boulevard C50T Special, riders are in command on city streets or on the interstate. The C50T Special’s fuel-injected, 50-cubic inch, V-twin engine delivers abundant torque and is engineered for touring comfort.

Its bold, American heritage styling stands out while evoking powerful traditions, while an extensive features list makes it ideal for stylish cruising, or long-distance touring. Tour-ready features include spacious, plush seating, an aerodynamic yet classically styled windshield, and the studded dual seats, delivering all-day rider and passenger comfort.

Key Boulevard C50T Special Features

Pearl Brilliant White paint with subtle blue graphics blends well with the Boulevard’s classic styling, windscreen, and studded leather-texture seats.

The 50 cubic-inch (805cc), 45-degree, V-twin engine rumbles through dual pipes as it smoothly puts down power at home both in town and on the highway.

The Fast Idle System (AFIS) automatically sets the engine speed while an innovative 3D-mapped digital ignition system uses a throttle-position sensor helping boost the hallmark big V-twin’s low-down torque.

With a light lever pull, the clutch feeds engine power to the smooth-shifting five-speed transmission and out to the clean, low-maintenance shaft drive.

Riders settle in behind a classically-styled windscreen holding wide, buckhorn-style handlebars, with feet comfortably on forward-mount floorboards, while sitting on a plush, studded seat that is a low 27.6 inches above the ground.

The classically styled 4.1-gallon fuel tank complements the large, valance fenders covering 15-inch rear and 16-inch front whitewall tires mounted on spoke-style chrome wheels.

Brushed, stainless steel shields the stout front fork, and a hidden, link-style rear shock smooths out the ride while giving an old-school, hardtail look.

Boulevard C50 – With the 2025 Suzuki Boulevard C50, riders should be ready to be the center of attention. The Boulevard C50 stamps a traditional and bold styling on modern cruiser engineering. With a kicked-out fork, valance-style fenders, staggered, chrome dual exhaust, and the C50’s fuel-injected, 50 cubic-inch, V-twin, this bike delivers abundant torque and style.

Key Suzuki Boulevard C50 Features

Solid Iron Gray paint with understated tank graphics augment the C50’s classic stance.

The 50 cubic-inch (805cc), 45-degree V-twin engine rumbles through dual pipes as it smoothly puts down power on the boulevard, or on the highway.

The Auto Fast Idle System (AFIS) automatically sets the engine speed while an innovative 3D-mapped digital ignition system uses a throttle-position sensor helping boost low-down torque.

With a light lever pull, the clutch feeds engine power to the smooth-shifting five-speed transmission and out to the clean, low-maintenance shaft drive.

Riders grab wide, buckhorn-style handlebars, with feet comfortably on forward-mount floorboards, while sitting on a plush, low seat just 27.6 inches above the ground.

The classically styled 4.1-gallon fuel tank complements the large, valance fenders that hover over the wide 15-inch rear and 16-inch front tires mounted on spoke-style chrome wheels.

Brushed, stainless steel shields the stout front fork, while a hidden, link-style rear shock smooths the ride, giving the bike an old-school, hardtail profile.

SCOOTER

Burgman 400 – The 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 brings unequaled styling, technical, and riding features affirming its supremacy. The sharp styling is coated in an understated Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint scheme, set off with blue wheels further emphasizing the Burgman’s luxury performance mission.

The Burgman’s compact, strong, and responsive 400cc engine uses a distinct camshaft profile and Suzuki’s dual-spark ignition to comply with worldwide emissions. Like systems used on the Hayabusa, GSX-S1000GX+, and GSX-S1000GT, the Burgman features a rider-selectable Traction Control* system helping offer the rider peace of mind while riding. The Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)** monitors wheel speeds and hydraulic pressure hundreds of times per second, helping provide stopping power matched to the available traction.

Key Suzuki Burgman 400 Features

Smooth running, fuel-injected, DOHC, 400cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine powers a smooth and seamless CVT automatic transmission.

Strong low-speed engine response with excellent fuel economy*** and worldwide emissions compliance.

The standard Easy Start and Traction Control* systems can be monitored from the modern Instrument Panel.

Sporty and slim bodywork with a Metallic Matte Black No. 2 scheme and advanced LED lighting.

Agile handling from a sturdy frame and large 15-inch front wheel.

Spacious under-seat storage and two front compartments with a DC power outlet provide multiple cargo storage options.

Superb stopping power from the triple disc brakes with standard Suzuki Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)**.

MOTOCROSS

The Suzuki RM-Z is heralded as one of the most celebrated motocrossers in AMA history. Many of the sport’s most renowned racers proudly piloted RM-Zs, helping the RM-Z earn its place as the champion’s choice. The 2025 RM-Zs continue to deliver legendary cornering, nimble handling, high peak power, and proven durability for virtually any style a racer or offroad enthusiast rides. Combine this solid platform, its exceptional value, and Suzuki’s robust amateur racing support from the RM Army contingency, choosing the 2025 RM-Z450 or RM-Z250 is easy.

RM ARMY EDITION

The successful RM Army Edition program continues for 2025*. Buyers of new 2025 RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 models will also receive the following components to upgrade their new bike:

Pro Circuit ® RM Army Edition T-6 full system exhaust: titanium silencer shell with carbon end cap, stainless steel header and custom “RM Army Edition” decal (Average Retail Value (ARV): $1,100.00)

RM Army Edition T-6 full system exhaust: titanium silencer shell with carbon end cap, stainless steel header and custom “RM Army Edition” decal (Average Retail Value (ARV): $1,100.00) Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition Graphics Kit (ARV: $149.99)

Also included in the kit is a QR code that gives riders the option to purchase discounted matching number plate graphics for their new RM-Z that they can customize with their own name and number.

* Program subject to change, see dealer for details

RM-Z450 – The 2025 RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling that affirms Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0, or proven fuel-coupler system included with each 2025 RM-Z450.

Key RM-Z450 Features

Delivering excellent throttle response through the entire rev range, the 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine is the latest incarnation of Suzuki’s proven fuel-injected powerplant that delivers high peak horsepower with strong torque characteristics.

Thanks to Suzuki’s industry-leading design and production standards, shifting the five-speed transmission is smooth and precise, while the multi-plate, wet clutch uses a lever and cam release mechanism for a light and direct feel.

Balancing lightness with strength to achieve exceptional handling, the aluminum frame and beam-style swingarm support the fully adjustable, the SHOWA® Balance Free spring fork and shock that deliver remarkable damping response.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is included and provides the ability to adjust the fuel injection and ignition settings through a smartphone application, while the Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) and advanced traction management system provides the rider a performance edge.

The Suzuki beak-inspired styling has sharp front fender and radiator shroud shapes that blend into the frame’s side covers and into an upswept tail. This functional styling and trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate maneuvering and comfort.

Suzuki Genuine Accessories include items that can enhance the RM-Z’s performance and simplify maintenance.

RM-Z250 – The 2025 RM-Z250 has an established reputation as one of the best-handling 250s. The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed aluminum swingarm use a KYB®-supplied adjustable suspension with a coil spring fork and a rear shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork continue to help fast riders maneuver the RM-Z250 as they carve up the track. Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner and proven fuel-coupler system make for quick and easy tuning. Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy continues with the 2025 RM-Z250.

Key RM-Z250 Features

Superb performance starts with a center-port head as the fuel-injected, 249cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine is proven and dependable while delivering strong peak power and superb throttle response through the entire rev range.

Thanks to Suzuki’s industry-leading design and production standards, shifting the five-speed transmission is smooth and precise, while the multi-plate, wet clutch uses a lever and cam release mechanism for a light and direct feel.

Agile handling comes from an aluminum frame that is lighter but has a ten percent increase in torsional rigidity as compared to the prior generation frame, achieving superior front-and-rear weight distribution. The KYB® coil spring fork and shock have fully adjustable damping force for superior suspension response.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is included and provides the ability to adjust the fuel injection and ignition settings through a smartphone application, while the Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) and advanced traction management system provides the rider a performance edge.

The Suzuki beak-inspired styling has sharp front fender and radiator shroud shapes that blend into the frame’s side covers and into an upswept tail. This functional styling and trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate maneuvering and comfort.

OFFROAD

DR-Z125L – Well suited for young and smaller riders, the 2025 Suzuki DR-Z125L takes on the dirt like a larger, more expensive bike. Large 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tires, as well as a front disc brake, deliver big bike performance in a size-appropriate motorcycle.

The DR-Z125L is the perfect platform to build essential riding skills in young riders, thanks to its manual clutch and smooth five-speed transmission that let riders develop skills as they advance within the sport. Styled to evoke Suzuki’s Championship-winning RM-Z models, the 2025 DR-Z125L continues to impress young riders with a race-oriented profile.

Key DR-Z125L Features

Compact, 124cc, four-stroke, single cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine with a Mikuni® VM20SS carburetor provides strong low- to mid-range power delivery.

The easy-pull, clutch lever lets the rider control takeoffs and power delivery. Five-speed transmission with a foot-operated gearshift system delivers precise operation.

Lightweight, high-rigidity steel pipe frame and rear beam-style swingarm and lightweight wheels with aluminum rims (19-inch front/16-inch rear) help reduce unsprung weight, contributing to agile handling, and smooth suspension performance.

A precise, digital CDI ignition system has an ignition-timing map tuned to optimize the engine’s power characteristics.

The bright Suzuki Factory Championship Yellow bodywork provides a seamless surface for easy maneuverability. The 32-inch seat height lets the bike fit a variety of riders.

DR-Z50 – The 2025 Suzuki DR-Z50 is ideal for young, beginning riders. The DR-Z50 wraps big bike looks around a platform developed to help keep adults in control of the ride. This Suzuki-built minibike brings ease and convenience to riders just getting started on two wheels. This motorcycle will be in the family for years, thanks to its rugged construction and sturdy ten-inch wheels. The DR-Z50 is the perfect way to get the whole family involved in motorcycling.

Key DR-Z50 Features

Powered by a dependable, 49cc, four-stroke engine with plenty of torque to deliver the right type of performance for a younger rider. The engine’s peak power can be adjusted via a throttle limiter allowing adults to control engine output to suit the young rider’s ability.

The easy-to-use automatic clutch smoothly transmits power through the three-speed manual foot-shift transmission, so beginning riders learn key gear shifting techniques, while discovering the joy of riding.

The DR-Z50 has a durable steel frame and swingarm designed to carry a wide range of riders while tackling a variety of riding conditions. An inverted front fork has a RM-Z-inspired design to produce enjoyable riding on a variety of terrain, with 3.8 inches of front wheel travel to help absorb bumps.

Starting the DR-Z50 requires a simple push of the electric start button. Riders can also kickstart the bike, so a fun day of riding is always available. The DR-Z50 provides the security of a keyed ignition, so the engine cannot run unless a supervising adult has switched it on.

Aggressive RM-Z-inspired styling with bright yellow bodywork lets the rider enjoy big bike looks. The slightly forward-leaning riding position aids rider mobility, and the low 22-inch seat height helps put entry-level riders at ease.

The DR-Z50 is designed for use by children and off-road use only—do not use on public roads. The DR-Z50 is not recommended for children under age seven. Adult supervision is required during operation. Single rider only—weight limit 40 kg (88 pounds).

YOUTH ATV

QuadSport Z90 ATV- The 2025 Suzuki QuadSport Z90+ is an ideal ATV for adult-supervised riders, aged twelve and older. Convenient features like an automatic transmission and electric starter help make this ATV easy to operate. To help young beginners grow into accomplished ATV riders, the QuadSport Z90 includes a keyed ignition switch and throttle limiter for supervising adults to adjust performance and choose when a young rider may ride. With the QuadSport Z90, the whole family will experience the fun of the outdoors and the joy of riding.

Key QuadSport Z90 Features

Compact and durable, 90cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine has an easy electric starting system plus a standard backup recoil starter. This clean-burning, four-stroke engine complies with EPA emissions regulations.

The smooth-running CVT automatic transmission provides effortless operation and helps the rider focus on riding instead of shifting. A speed-limiter collar in the automatic clutch limits top speed to 15 mph and can be removed as the rider gains ability.

Single A-arm front suspension with twin, independent shock absorbers and single-shock rear suspension provides long wheel travel for the one-piece, eight-inch wheels with tubeless tires providing a smooth, comfortable ride.

A keyed ignition switch lets supervising adults decide when the fun begins and ends. The throttle limiter allows adult supervisors to align the maximum power delivery to suit the rider’s ability.

Modern styling, full floorboards, and a big Quad profile features Suzuki Champion Yellow bodywork with black and red graphics. The T-shaped seat has a height of just 25.6 inches making it easier for smaller riders to get on and operate the ATV.

QuadSport Z50 ATV- The 2025 QuadSport Z50+ gives adult-supervised young riders aged six and older an ideal quad to learn upon, while developing their riding skills and having fun. With a focus on adult control, this QuadSport Z50 features a throttle limiter to control engine performance, a tether switch to remotely shut off the ignition, and a keyed main switch that prevents unauthorized use. Adjustable hand controls, an automatic transmission, full floorboards, and a low seat height help beginning riders enjoy the Z50, making it the perfect choice for younger riders.

Key QuadSport Z50 Features

A compact, durable, 49cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine has easy electric starting, plus back-up recoil starter. This clean-burning, four-stroke engine complies with EPA emissions regulations.

A smooth-running CVT automatic transmission provides effortless operation, allowing a young rider to focus on riding instead of shifting.

Strong steel frame has an independent swingarm front suspension with coil-over shock absorbers and a single-shock rear suspension providing long wheel travel for the one-piece, seven-inch wheels on tubeless tires.

A keyed ignition switch lets adults decide when the action begins and ends. A remote, tether-type engine stop switch allows adult supervisors to instantly shut down the engine if necessary.

Modern styling with full floorboards and a big Quad profile features Suzuki Champion Yellow bodywork with black and red graphics. The T-shaped seat height is just 21.1 inches making it easier for the rider to get on and confidently ride the Z50.

These 2025 Suzuki products continue Suzuki’s legacy of world-class quality and performance. Product design and development from decades of engineering focus combine with manufacturing excellence to make thee 2024 Suzuki models strong options for all kinds of riders.

Most 2025 Suzuki models, save for competition-only RM-Z models and youth off-road models, are offered with a twelve-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP), details for SEP are available from authorized Suzuki dealers.

Genuine Suzuki Accessories for 2025 Suzuki motorcycles, scooters and ATVs are available at Suzukicycles.com and include a wide selection of accessories, collectibles, service, and maintenance parts, ECSTAR Oils and Lubricants and Suzuki apparel.

*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.

**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.

***Suzuki’s fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission measurement tests conducted by Suzuki and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage may vary depending on how you ride and maintain your vehicle, road and driving conditions, tire pressure, engine break-in, accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

+ ATVs are not toys. Serious injury or death can result from improper use of ATVs. Your youngster’s safety will depend on you taking a “Safety First” approach to ATV riding. The QuadSport Z50 may be used by those aged six and older. The QuadSport Z90 may be used only by those aged 12 and older. Even though your child may be the right age, you need to be sure that he or she has the size, strength, skills, and judgment to operate the ATV safely. ATV riders can call the SVIA at 1-800-852-5344 and we’ll even pay for the training. Along with concerned conservationists everywhere, Suzuki urges you to Tread Lightly! ® on public and private land