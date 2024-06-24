Rocky terrain greeting riders at Snowshoe GNCC 2024 Grand National Cross Country

A runner-up result continued Korie Steede’s fine form in Round 9 of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, as defending XC1 Open Pro Champion Craig DeLong claimed eighth position in class on Sunday.

Conditions were technical with dry, rocky terrain greeting riders, which made for a faster layout than usual this weekend. For Steede, finishing P2 on her Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250 marked a third-straight podium and she’s also second in the standings, 18 points outside of the lead entering the summer break.

“I was doing good until we got to the other side of the mountain and I made it hard on myself, made some big mistakes and had some crashes,” Steede reflected. “Today isn’t exactly how I wanted it to go, but I’m pumped to finish second and I think this is the best I’ve ever done at Snowshoe. I really wanted that win – we’re getting closer! I’m proud of the team and where we’re at.”

After starting from the front row off the pavement in the unique GP-style start located at the center of the resort village, DeLong featured inside the top-five during the opening laps, equipped with the Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 450.

DeLong eventually took the checkered flag in eighth position following near three hours of action in demanding conditions, and sits fourth in the XC1 Open Pro standings. The GNCC Series will continue with the Buckwheat 100 in Newburg, West Virginia, on September 1.

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Grant Baylor, Kawasaki

3. Steward Baylor Jr, Kawasaki

6. Dante Oliveira, KTM

8. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

WXC Class Results

1. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki

2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Shelby Turner, GASGAS

4. Brandy Richards, KTM

