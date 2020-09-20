FENATI MAKES HISTORY WITH VICTORY AT Moto3™ EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

Fenati, who was just over half a second from a podium finish at the Grand Prix the previous Sunday, launched straight into content for a trophy in the opening stages. He was part of a group that fluctuated between eight to fourteen riders all circulating at the front of a typically hectic Moto3 affair with many position changes and tight overtaking moves.

Fenati put himself into a strong position for the decisive last lap by running fourth, and then with two corners remaining kept a tight inside line while Jaume Masia and Celestino Vietti pushed each other wide. The Italian made use of the space to seize the lead and cross the finish line to capture Husqvarna Motorcycles first-ever road racing triumph (after having two previous Moto3 podium results in 2014). With his twelfth career win he achieved the distinction of having the highest total in Moto3 history. It was his first chequered flag since the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix.

Lopez showed decent speed to vie for the top fifteen but was penalised with a long lap penalty at almost half-race distance. The young Spaniard entered the thin extension zone to Turn 9 but lost control of his motorcycle on entry and crashed out.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluyna will host the third Grand Prix in three weeks on September 27th. Thanks to his 25 points obtained at Misano, Fenati has risen to 10th in the championship standings.

Romano Fenati: “It is a special emotion for me to win here in Italy. Previously we had some problems being part of the group and at the start of the race but now I have more confidence with my front brake, and I can overtake well. For sure, it is hard because the other riders are fast: too fast! Seriously though the bike was really good and my feeling with the front end also. We worked hard this weekend to find the best way for braking: if there is a big leading group it is important to be able to overtake on the inside. I’m happy because two races ago I was in the top twenty and now I’m first! It’s important now to stay at the front and important to make another step. For the moment I’m very happy.”

Alonso Lopez: “I’m disappointed. I believe we had good potential and even with the long lap sanction I thought we could make a very good race. Unfortunately, I crashed and that was it. In Barcelona we have to make another step in our performance, and I think it will be a positive weekend because we are working very well now.”

Max Biaggi, Team Principal: “We are very happy and proud to make the first victory for Husqvarna. Thanks to the team for their work and of course Romano did the main job. We were waiting for this victory for a long time.”

Download images from the Gran Premio TISSOT dell’Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini HERE



Results – 2020 Moto3 FIM World Championship, Round 8

1 Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 39:30.124, 2. Celestino Vietti (KTM)+0.036, 3. Ai Ogura (Honda) +0.121, DNF. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna)

Championship standings – After round 8

1. Albert Arenas (KTM) 119pts;2. Ai Ogura (Honda) 117; 3. John McPhee (Honda) 98; 10. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 47; 23. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna) 5