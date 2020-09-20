M4 ECSTAR Suzuki and Team Hammer took three podiums at MotoAmerica

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 20.

Sean Dylan Kelly: GSX-R600 – Supersport – 2nd

Toni Elias: GSX-R1000 – Superbike – 4th

Bobby Fong: GSX-R1000 – Superbike – 6th

Rocco Landers: SV650 – Twins Cup – 1st

Cameron Petersen: GSX-R1000 – Stock Class – 1st

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki and Team Hammer took three podiums in Saturday’s MotoAmerica seventh round at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, with Team Hammer recording their 99th victory in AMA Pro/ MotoAmerica history.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly put his GSX-R600 into second position on the podium while Superbike riders Toni Elias and Bobby Fong raced their GSX-R1000 machinery to fourth and sixth in the opening race.

Bikes built by Team Hammer won their 98th and 99th AMA Pro/MotoAmerica races with Altus Racing’s Cameron Petersen and SportbikeTrackGear.com Suzuki’s Rocco Landers earning victories on the day.

Landers, a 15-year-old phenom, extended his run of domination in MotoAmerica Twins Cup action, scoring his fifth consecutive blowout victory in the class.

Landers’ scintillating pace aboard his SportbikeTrackGear.com Suzuki SV650 ultimately forced his primary rival into a mistake as he fought to make up the gap. That development opened the door to a nearly 20-second margin of victory and moved the rising star that much closer to the Twins Cup title.

Landers, who now boasts a 44-point advantage in the championship, said, “My SportbikeTrackGear.com Suzuki team has been working super hard and put a great program underneath us. I’m excited about the championship points. I couldn’t be happier right now.”

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly carried over the same fighting spirit he called upon to win the ‘race of the year’ last time out in MotoAmerica Supersport action at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

‘SDK’ exploited the agility of his Suzuki GSX-R600 to execute a series of passes for the lead in the race’s opening stages. His heroics would keep him in contention for only so long, however, as he was ultimately forced to settle in and power home to his 12th podium finish in succession.

After taking second, Kelly said: “I’m absolutely happy with the race today. We showed a good fight and that was the objective. I turned the fastest laps I’ve ever ridden here in the first few laps while battling for the lead. I’m glad we did what we did and there were a lot of good passes. But we need to keep on working. We made a good step forward for the race, and I’m sure we can do our homework and make another step for tomorrow. I’m really happy with my entire M4 ECSTAR Suzuki crew and I want to thank all my guys.”

Kelly’s Supersport stablemate, Lucas Silva, managed to keep his perfect season’s run of top-10s alive by finishing in 10th despite a crash earlier in the weekend.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Superbike aces Toni Elias and Bobby Fong both showed the pace to pull off more top-five finishes, but Fong missed out due to a technical issue in the race. Fong ran in fourth aboard his GSX-R1000 early, well positioned to make a run at a podium position later in the race. Unfortunately, his pace faded down the stretch after encountering a technical issue.

Former MotoAmerica Superbike and Moto2 World Champion Elias was finding renewed speed. He made a pass for position and shook free from a three-rider fight for fifth. He then tracked down and overhauled Fong en-route to a clear fourth-place finish. Fong soldiered on, losing just one more position before finally accepting sixth at the flag.