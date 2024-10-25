FIM Heritage Programme at Moto e Auto d’Epoca Bologna

Later this week the FIM will be present at Moto e Auto d’Epoca Bologna from Thursday 24 October through to Sunday 27 October to promote their FIM Heritage Programme, which aims to conserve motorcycle competition heritage on a global level and uphold this historic heritage. Certifying the technical and historic value of competition machines forms a big part of this important and developing programme.

The FIM booth – stand C54/D47 located in hall 29 – in addition to displaying some unique and exceptional racing machines in partnership with Amicale Spirit of Speed, which will include motorcycles from famous World Champion like Franco Uncini, John Kocinski and Claudio Lusuardi; will also host the following activities:

Saturday 26 October

12:00hrs – Walk among the stars – with narration about the displayed motorcycles

15:00hrs – Talk with Franco Uncini and Roberto Gallina

16:00hrs – Walk among the stars – with narration about the displayed

Sunday 27 October

12:00hrs – Walk among the stars – with narration about the displayed motorcycles

15:00hrs – Talk with Claudio Lusuardi

16:00hrs – Walk among the stars – with narration about the displayed

Auto e Moto d’Epoca in Bologna, the largest event of its kind in Europe, this year will feature the first Italian Classic Motorbike Exhibition, covering 15,000 m² dedicated to historical motorbikes, spare parts, and legendary manufacturers. Here visitors will be able to explore the evolution of iconic brands, from their earliest prototypes to modern classics. The Motorbike Path also includes clubs, museums, collectors and traders from all over Europe.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to dive into motorcycling history and culture and to visit the FIM Heritage Programme – stand C54/D47 located in hall 29.