New Stronger Engine for Suzuki and Better Handling

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 3.

Alex Rins: 2nd – 1’36.913 (+ 0.034)

Joan Mir: 3rd – 1’37.310 (+ 0.431)

Team Suzuki Ecstar remained, with the rest of the MotoGP™ paddock, at the Circuit of Jerez – Angel Nieto for a one day official test on Monday following the Spanish GP.

The riders headed out early in the day and the main focus was in the engine area, with both Alex Rins and Joan Mir spending time trying out the 2022 spec. engine and putting in many laps.

Rins had strong pace, leading the test session for most of the afternoon having set a very pacey 1’36.913 lap, his fastest at the circuit. Rins reported great feelings and he felt that the base settings of the bike have been improved. He was happy to finish the session in second after a disappointing Sunday at the circuit. He completed 59 laps in total.

Mir closed the day in third with a best time of 1’37.310. He worked on the geometry of the bike as well as the engine, working specifically on the front end of the bike and achieving better feeling. He also did some work on the rear suspension. His pace was consistent and quick, and he put in a total of 64 laps.

The team now look ahead to the next round, the French GP on May 14th-16th.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Today has been useful; we got good feedback from the riders and we found improvements, which is always the goal of a test day. We feel pleased because we think we’ve found some steps for the next races and also useful information for the future. Both riders put in a lot of laps and their times are strong, so we leave here feeling satisfied.”

Alex Rins:

“Today was a good day for us, we tried several things, including trying the 2022 engine. I was happy and confident with the bike and pleased with how everything went. We also worked on the set-up in terms of suspension and a few small things, and I feel like we’ve improved our base. I was able to set fast times even on used tyres, faster than yesterday, so I’m happy with the result.”

Joan Mir:

“Honestly, I think we had a great day, we did a lot of work and I’m feeling happy. We tried the 2022 engine again and we found what we expected – that it’s not massively different but it’s an improvement, and the characteristics were what we expected. We took a lot of useful information. I also tried different geometry on the bike to try and get better feeling from the front of the bike, and I’m happy with what we’ve done. My lap times were pretty nice, and it’s been a very useful day.”

RESULTS – OFFICIAL MotoGP™ TEST JEREZ:

1 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1’36.879

2 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’36.913 0.034 0.034

3 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’37.310 0.431 0.397

4 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1’37.348 0.469 0.038

5 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing DUCATI 1’37.435 0.556 0.087

6 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1’37.506 0.627 0.071

7 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’37.508 0.629 0.002

8 Luca MARINI SKY VR46 Avintia 1’37.559 0.680 0.051

9 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT 1’37.627 0.748 0.068

10 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team 1’37.690 0.811 0.063

11 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’37.698 0.819 0.008

12 Valentino ROSSI Petronas Yamaha SRT 1’37.700 0.821 0.002

13 Enea BASTIANINI Avintia Esponsorama DUCATI 1’37.717 0.838 0.017

14 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’37.885 1.006 0.168

15 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL 1’38.170 1.291 0.285

16 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1’38.303 1.424 0.133

17 Iker LECUONA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing 1’38.374 1.495 0.071

18 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 1’38.455 1.576 0.081

19 Danilo PETRUCCI Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing 1’38.608 1.729 0.153

20 Tito RABAT Pramac Racing DUCATI 1’38.826 1.947 0.218

21 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’39.024 2.145 0.198

No time set:

6 Stefan BRADL Honda HRC

20 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP