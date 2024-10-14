FIM officially opens its new headquarters

The 10 October 2024 marked the inauguration of the FIM’s new headquarters next to its previous home in Mies (Switzerland) with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme having been located in the Vaud region for nearly thirty years.

FIM President Jorge Viegas celebrated the success of this project by cutting the ribbon in the presence of four hundred distinguished guests. Amongst those in attendance were promoters of the FIM World Championships and Cups; legendary champions – including the fifteen-time World Champion Giacomo Agostini; key local and international media; FIM partners as well as members of the FIM.

Before the official inauguration, the guests were treated to a performance by two titans of Trial outside the new headquarters: Toni Bou, 36-time World Champion, and Emma Bristow, 10-time Women’s World Champion showcased their skill and talent, offering a thrilling spectacle.

The design of the new FIM headquarters embodies the essence of motorcycling, reflecting the values and the spirit of the sport, together with fraternity, collaboration, and communication that unite the passionate motorcycling community. The FIM has prioritised environmentally friendly construction materials by selecting low-carbon, bio-sourced, geo-sourced, and reused options that comply with Swiss standards.

The new HQ represents a vibrant and positive future for the FIM, where those who will live within its walls characterise the one hundred and twenty-one National Federations, six Continental Unions and nearly four hundred people, who work each week collectively to ensure millions of fans globally are able to enjoy the great spectacle that is modern motorcycle sport.

The striking new structure also incorporates the new FIM Tech Lab, which is the pinnacle of motorcycling innovation and is used to showcase the FIM core values. This dedicated space focuses on technology and safety, significantly enhancing the character of the new building.

The fabric of the new building includes 3,500 m3 of concrete and 13,000 m2 of framework with a combined mass of 385 tonnes; more than 40 km of electrical / network / fibre optic cables; over 230 windows; in excess of 2,300 m of pipework and almost 540 m of pre‑stressed beams.

This ambitious project has been realised thanks to the support of local partners, such as the Municipality of Mies, local communities, and the Canton of Vaud, reflecting a shared commitment to regional development.

Jorge Viegas, FIM President said: “The new headquarters allow all those working at FIM or for motorcycling around the world to benefit from a worthy home that meets their needs. The architecture is as dynamic and vibrant as the experience of riding a motorcycle; it is full of transparency in line with my vision of the FIM; it’s a building that breathes a space where more dreams can come true.”