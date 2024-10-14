Pirelli at Jerez for the final round of the WorldSBK World Championship

Straight from the Estoril round, Pirelli and the FIM Superbike World Championship riders are back on track for the final round of the season, which will take place this weekend at the Jerez Circuit – Angel Nieto in Spain. For this round, Pirelli has decided to rely on the same specifications that were also present a few days ago in Portugal, including the pair of rear SCX variants: the standard and development D0820 specification. There will also be a double choice for rain options, with the standard SCR1 flanked by the development version in D0737 specification. The latter was introduced for the first time at Magny-Cours and repeated at Estoril, obtaining positive feedback from the riders. We give continuity in the specifications, for an exciting finale



“The Jerez round is the last of the season and is decisive for the final definition of the standings, so we felt it was important to give the teams the peace of mind of counting on the same range of options that they already had in Estoril a few days ago. These are all solutions that they already know very well, including the development SCX in D0820 specification which has given very positive feedback in all the rounds in which it has been present. The riders have chosen it as a race option on several occasions, so they will be able to focus on the work to be done on the set-up of the bikes and finding their best performance. It is important for us to gather further feedback, and then do the necessary analysis and decide if this new specification has the necessary characteristics to be introduced as a range option. Also in terms of choices for rain conditions, we will replicate what we saw in Portugal, with the two rear SCR1 variants, because we would like to take advantage of every opportunity that may arise to test the new development D0737 specification. For our part, we are fielding a variety of options that can potentially meet the needs of each team and rider, it will be up to them to play the cards available to the best of their ability.” · Double option of SCX and Rain: for the WorldSBK riders there are the two standard solutions SC1 and SC2, each present in 8 units. For the rear, the two versions of SCX, the standard version and the development specification D0820, are also present in 8 units each and are flanked by 6 units of SC0 and 4 of SCQ, the latter intended only for qualifying and the Superpole race. In case of rain, each rider will have 8 units of Intermediates, both front and rear, and as many of SCR1 front, while for the rear there will be two options: standard SCR1 in 7 units and SCR1 development in D0737 specification in 5 units. In WorldSSP, each rider will have 7 units of SC1 and 6 of SC2 at their disposal for the front, which they can combine with a choice of 7 SCX or 6 SC0 tyres at the rear. · Front tyres are the protagonists: the track is characterized by two short straights and several hard braking sections, among which those of turn 1 and turn 6 stand out, as they are particularly demanding. The front tyres are called into question also in corners such as 4, 5 and the three consecutive right-hand corners in the last sector, where the confidence and stability they usually transfer to the riders play a key role. · Temperature variations: the Jerez de la Frontera circuit is often subject to a large temperature difference between the morning and afternoon sessions, which requires good adaptation from the tyres.