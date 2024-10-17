Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter continues with GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK for 2025

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter will remain in an unchanged rider line-up for the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team for the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship.

Moving to Yamaha and WorldSBK from MotoGP, 2023 was very much a learning year for Remy Gardner, who showed strong progress as the season went on to narrowly miss out on a debut podium in the final round in Jerez. The Australian rider has taken a further step forward in 2024, both in pace and results, claiming his debut WorldSBK podium at the TT Circuit Assen and regularly fighting within the top six throughout the season.

Aegerter graduated to the Superbike class as a double World Supersport Champion with Yamaha, and like his team-mate spent the 2023 season learning the R1 WorldSBK. His Superpole pace was quick from the off, with a front-row start in the season opener in Phillip Island showing a glimpse of the Swiss rider’s potential. A maiden WorldSBK podium came for Aegerter with a third-place finish in Jerez at the end of the year, prompting high hopes for the 2024 season.

Held back by an illness at the start of the year which saw him miss winter testing, Aegerter has shown speed throughout 2024 and was looking to build on his strongest results of the season, achieved in Portimão, in the second half of the year, until an unfortunate injury saw him back on the sidelines until Estoril last weekend.

The confirmation of the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK riders finalises Yamaha Motor Europe’s WorldSBK line-up for 2025, with Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli also continuing with the Pata Prometeon Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team.

Remy Gardner

“I am happy to be staying for another year with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team. 2024 has been a bit mixed, but overall there are a lot of positives including my first podium in WorldSBK at Assen. I’m still hungry for more and hopefully we can build on some of the steps we’ve made this year to be fighting at the front more consistently with another year under our belt in WorldSBK with the R1.”

Dominique Aegerter

“It’s been a challenging season for me with illness and injury, so I am grateful to Yamaha and the team for continuing to believe in me. I feel like I have unfinished business in WorldSBK, so I am very happy to be able to continue for another year with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team. I am looking forward to getting back with the team before the end of this season so we can look at building nicely into 2025 and show exactly what we can do in the WorldSBK class.”

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing and Research & Development Manager

“We are pleased to have retained the services of Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter for the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team. Remy has had a strong season, fighting for the podium on numerous occasions as well as often finishing as the top R1 rider. We are confident he can continue this trajectory towards more success in 2025. For Dominique, it has not been the easiest of years and luck has not been on his side. We know how fast he can be and do not believe he has shown his true potential in WorldSBK yet, so given the challenges of this year, it made sense to continue with him for 2025.”

Filippo Conti, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Principal

“We are pleased to announce our 2025 lineup. We have had a good run with both Remy and Domi, and we are very happy to be able to continue with them next season. We had some great moments with this duo and we are looking forward to sharing many more. We look forward to a great 2025 together and reaping the fruits of the work done in these two years, where both proved their speed and talent and we are sure that they will continue to do so and make further progress.”