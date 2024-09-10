Red Bull KTM Factory Racing used every possible minute of the final one-day MotoGP test this season to evaluate parts and ideas for both the current KTM RC16 and to confirm directions for the 2025 model at a sunny Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli today. Brad Binder registered the 10th best lap-time with Jack Miller 15th fastest and Dani Pedrosa 13th in the list.

The Italian weather behaved for the latest official 2024 testing opportunity for all MotoGP teams. The previous session in Mugello in June had been a wash-out but Misano, scene of the previous day’s San Marino Grand Prix and the forthcoming Emilia Romagna round, was sunny and hot once more when the asphalt had dried in the wake of evening thunderstorms.

Brad Binder shared a pitbox with test rider Dani Pedrosa throughout Monday as Jack Miller used half a schedule to refine his 2024 race set-up. Brad and Dani assessed both long-term and mid-term components and solutions and tallied over 80 laps, trialling and verifying. Jack made 19 laps on the way to his quickest chrono in his afternoon run. Misano provided an instant reference thanks to the recent Grand Prix distance and also the prospect for round 14 to come.

Brad Binder, 10th: “Today has been pretty interesting. The track was sketchy at first and really dirty. I did a few laps on the new bike and it felt quite different. The character took some time to get used to but all OK. The bike is very calm. We’ll know more after some testing runs but I like the direction.”

Jack Miller, 15th: “Not a bad day. Just one session today. I got to try the new Michelin front tire and had a good feeling with that. We tried a fairing and not too much else. We have another Grand Prix coming up very soon so not long before more laps at Misano.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Brad ran a different configuration: a 2024 version with some development and then a potential new version of the bike. It’s been an intense and important test and a bit risky to squeeze everything into one day because there is not a lot of time for each bike or each run. Dani has an evolution of the current bike, mainly for this season and Jack has focused on back-checking aerodynamics and set-up. A lot of riders, a lot of bikes and it will be critical to understand as much as we can and to make our decisions for the coming weeks as well as the future.”

Sebastian Risse, Red Bull KTM Technical Manager MotoGP: “We had a slow start because of the overnight rain so the track had to dry and then get ‘cleaned’ by the bikes. We were very eager to work in all areas of the bike and in three stages. We have Dani here to work on concepts and things for the mid-term. For the short term we have Jack working on things we can still use this year: updates and set-up. A mix. Then with Brad the primary target was to confirm things we are looking at for next season. We’ve made good progress with some aspects that we’ll look at further. This is the last checkpoint before the official start of next season in Valencia. We didn’t have a target here to put everything together, it was more about confirming single items and then using Valencia for that purpose.”

Misano official test final times

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 1’30.619

2. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) Ducati +0.161

3. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati +0.366

4. Pedro Acosta (SPA) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 KTM +0.433

10. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.683

13. Dani Pedrosa (SPA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.920

15. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.221

20. Augusto Fernandez (SPA) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 KTM +1.873