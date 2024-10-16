First MotoGP Grand Prix final triple-header for 2024

Australian GP: Ducati Lenovo Team ready for the seventeenth round of the 2024 MotoGP season at Phillip Island



The Ducati Lenovo Team arrives in Australia to contest the first Grand Prix of the final triple-header for 2024. After the event scheduled at Phillip Island, south of Melbourne, this weekend, the Italian team will fly to Thailand and Malaysia before heading to Valencia from November 15 to 17 for the season’s grand finale.



Therefore, an intense and decisive period, where the fate of the World Championship will be decided, will open up this weekend and currently sees reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia occupying the second position in the overall standings, 10 points behind the current leader Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing). The rider from Chivasso, just back from a splendid double victory in Japan, as he triumphed in both Saturday’s Sprint and Sunday’s GP, arrives in Australia motivated, strong from the good sensations he had last time on the track.



Enea Bastianini, currently third in the World Championship, 69 points behind his teammate, also aims to consolidate his position in the standings and continue to be among the protagonists in the race. In the last GP in Japan, the rider from Rimini scored second place in the Sprint and came close to the podium on Sunday by finishing fourth.



The Ducati Lenovo Team will also have its first match point for the Team World title in the seventeenth round of the MotoGP World Championship.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (382 points)

“I am happy to be back on track in Australia. This race will open the last triple-header of the season before the grand finale in Valencia so that it will be crucial. Very few Grands Prix are left now, and getting the best will always be essential, as well as not making mistakes. The last weekend in Motegi, we worked well, but it is also a track that suits my riding style very well. Phillip Island is a fast track where I have always been quite competitive but also a bit peculiar, and the grip of the asphalt and the fluctuating weather conditions always play a key role. In any case, we are ready and will work hard to be fast right from the start.”



Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (313 points)

“Racing at Phillip Island is always something fantastic. The track layout is very nice, and it’s a very fast track. Last year, because of the strong wind, we had to move the GP to Saturday and the Sprint, which was scheduled for Sunday, was eventually cancelled. So, I am looking forward to a full weekend this year in Australia. So far, we have been fast and competitive on almost every track; therefore, I aim to start on the right foot again and get a good result.”



Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday, October 18, at 10:45AM local time (GMT +11.00) for the first free practice session of the Australian GP.



Circuit Information



Country: Australia

Name: Phillip Island

Best Lap: M. Márquez (Honda), 1:28.108 (181.7 km/h) – 2013

Circuit Record: Martín (Ducati), 1:27.246 (183.5 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: Bastianini (Ducati), 356,4 km/h – 2022

Track Length: 4,45 km

Sprint Race Distance: 13 laps (57.85 km)

Race Distance: 27 giri (120.15 km)

Corners: 12 (7 left, 5 right)



2023 Results

Podium: 1° Zarco (Ducati); 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° Di Giannantonio (Ducati)

Pole Position: Martín (Ducati), 1:27.246 (183.5 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Martín (Ducati), 1:28.823 (180.2 km/h)



Riders’ Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 207 (102 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 36 (26 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 10

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 28 (21 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)



Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 186 (65 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 13 (7 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

Sprint Win: 1

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (382 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3° (313 points)



Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (574 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (695 points)