Max Gerston Secures Top Five Finish in EnduroCross Colorado

The opening round to kick off the EnduroCross series was held last weekend in Colorado Springs, CO. The season is off to a hot start with the action and tight racing witnessed in the first round. Reunited again with Beta, Max Gerston had a great showing in his return to the team and the series. He was very consistent throughout the night finishing fifth in each of the three motos to grab fifth place overall. Considering the depth and talent in the EX Pro class, fifth place was a good result for Gerston. Tim Apolle came back to the US from overseas to race Endurocross on his Beta 300 RR Race and walked away with a top-ten finish in a stacked field. The next round is this weekend in Prescott Valley, AZ.
Results:
Max Gerston » 5th Place » 5-5-5 » EX Pro
Tim Apolle » 9th Place » 12-8-9 » EX Pro
300 RR Race Edition
“I had a blast at round one. It felt great to be back with Team Beta. We stayed consistent with 5-5-5 moto scores and learned a lot throughout the night. It’s a great way to kick off the season and I look forward to building from here. I can’t wait to battle again next weekend in Prescott. Let’s go!”
300 RR Race Edition
“First round of Endurocross is done. I had fun out there, it took me a while to figure out everything but I’ll take it. Not my best day, but happy to be back in the US and racing over here.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Your gloves can make or break a day of riding. They have to be comfortable and reliable, without sacrificing too much dexterity. After all, they’re your first point of contact with the machine. We put […]
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Mattia Guadagnini ahead of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. The signing underlines this squad’s intent to compete in the MXGP class when the […]
Paris – Milan, 20 September 2021 – The Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) said that, with rulings issued within a few days of each other, both the Tribunal Judiciaire of Paris and the Court of Milan had found Peugeot Motocycles (now owned by an […]