Max Gerston Secures Top Five Finish in EnduroCross Colorado

Gerston Secures a Top Five Finish in Colorado The opening round to kick off the EnduroCross series was held last weekend in Colorado Springs, CO. The season is off to a hot start with the action and tight racing witnessed in the first round. Reunited again with Beta, Max Gerston had a great showing in his return to the team and the series. He was very consistent throughout the night finishing fifth in each of the three motos to grab fifth place overall. Considering the depth and talent in the EX Pro class, fifth place was a good result for Gerston. Tim Apolle came back to the US from overseas to race Endurocross on his Beta 300 RR Race and walked away with a top-ten finish in a stacked field. The next round is this weekend in Prescott Valley, AZ.