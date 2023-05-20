Over the handlebars injury at FIM Motocross World Championship France

Geerts Ruled Out of French Grand Prix after Qualifying Race Fall

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts has been ruled out of the French Grand Prix in Villars Sous Ecot, round seven of the FIM Motocross World Championship, after fracturing his left wrist in a fall on the opening lap of Qualifying today.

Geerts fell heavily on the steepest descent of the Villars Sous Ecot circuit after hitting a sharp kicker that consequently threw him over the handlebars. While the current MX2 Championship Leader returned to the paddock without assistance, he suffered severe pain in his left wrist and went straight to the onsite medical center for closer assessment, where it was confirmed that the bone was fractured.

Geerts will now return to Belgium to see an orthopedic specialist. An update on his treatment plan and a potential return to action will be posted soon on Total Motorcycle.com

