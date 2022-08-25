Full Strength for Ironman full fitness Pro Motocross series

Deegan is eager for his much-anticipated debut in the Pro Motocross series. The second-generation racer has multiple amateur national championships to his resume and looks forward to lining up against the best in the 250 class.

Kitchen looks to pick up where he left off with a return to the podium. The young Washington rider scored his debut moto win early in the season at Thunder Valley and returned to the podium with a runner-up finish in Moto 2 at Southwick. He still sits 10th in the point standings despite missing the previous four rounds after breaking his wrist while preparing for the Spring Creek National.

LeBlanc also returns this weekend after being sidelined with a broken collarbone from a second moto crash at Round 6 of the championship in Southwick, Massachusetts. With two rounds remaining, the 18-year-old looks to build on the progress he has made so far during his rookie season.

After a strong debut last weekend at the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, Farres returns with the team for another round. The Spaniard turned a lot of heads with an impressive charge to fifth and crossed the line sixth in the first moto. He ended up scoring a top 10 overall in his first race in the U.S. with 6-13 moto scores.

Romano will sit out the remaining rounds of the season. The New Yorker underwent a successful surgery late last week to repair a thumb injury he sustained while training and will focus on returning to full fitness.