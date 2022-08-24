National Grand Prix Championship Preston – National Enduro Grassman Enduro Chandlersville – The Beta Cup National Enduro Top 10
August 24, 2022Michael Le PardNewsComments Off on National Grand Prix Championship Preston – National Enduro Grassman Enduro Chandlersville – The Beta Cup National Enduro Top 10
National Grand Prix Championship
Round 7
Preston, ID
August 21st, 2022
Cache Valley MX track in Preston Idaho was the site for the 7th round of the NGPC. The venue received light rain on Friday evening which created some great conditions. Factory rider, Dare DeMartile, got a great jump when the gate dropped coming around the 2nd corner in 4th place and was right on top of the leaders. Finding some solid speed on his Factory 480 RR, Dare battled with Tyler Lynn for 2nd most of the race. He eventually was able to pull away towards the end to finish in 2nd place on the round.
Results:
Dare DeMartile
2nd Place – Pro
Photos: Kato
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“I felt really good today on the bike. It handled great all race. We had a good battle with Tyler, switching positions back and forth for about an hour before I was able to pull away at the end. Stoked on the 2nd place finish and looking forward to the next race.”
National Enduro
Grassman Enduro
Chandlersville, OH
August, 21st, 2022
Round 6 of the NEPG series was held in Ohio for the Grassman Enduro. The event was shortened to five tests and 67 miles after off and on heavy rains muddied the hills and filled the creeks in the area.
Beta Factory rider, Evan Smith, was solid in his riding with some good results on a majority of the tests. He struggled a bit on the last test as he got caught up in a group of riders and lost some time. Evan finished in 8th place in the NE Pro 1 class.
In the NE Pro 2 class, Factory rider Jon Johnson had top-three finishes on all the tests capping off the day with a win on the last rain-soaked test. This performance was good for 2nd place on the podium in the NE Pro 2 class. This was Jon’s fourth consecutive podium in the series and keeps him in 3rd place in the season points tally.
Results:
Evan Smith
8th Place -NE Pro 1
Jon Johnson
2nd Place – NE Pro 2
Photos: Shan Moore
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Great conditions for most the day made for an epic race Sunday. A hail storm rolled in and made the last test interesting for me where I, unfortunately, got tangled up for a minute or so with some other riders. But that aside I had a great ride and kept making forward steps towards a win!”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I had a good day with 2nd place in NE Pro 2. Some costly mistakes were made early on but on the 5th and final test I was able to get a win. It was one of the slickest enduros I’ve done! Thanks to everyone involved.”
The Beta Cup – National Enduro
Seasonal Points Update – Top 10
(After Round 6)
Scott Boyer
104
Jacob Easter
104
Donald Bigley
95
Simon Wilson
93
Lance Comstock
85
Jeremy Harris
78
Ivan Nealy
60
Demetrius Reedy
36
Matthew Reynolds
34
Sam Burroughs
33
About the Beta Cup:
Rules for the Beta Cup are simple. Ride any Beta Motorcycle in any class that you qualify for. The rider that earns the most points in his or her NEPG class will win the Beta Cup along with a Brand New Beta Motorcycle. This will give any rider a chance, whether they are an A, B, C, Schoolboy, or Women’s Rider.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
American Honda sales fall 54% in April due to continued impact of the crsis American Honda Total 57,751 -54.1% Cars 25,610 -55.4% Trucks 32,141 -53.0% Total 52,705 -53.8% Cars 24,049 -55.5% Trucks 28,656 -52.3% Total […]
Get Ready Player One: Choose your new sportbike, dual sport, supermoto, motocross or off-roader and join the fun… 2021 Suzuki Motorcycles, Game On! Find the Secret Suzuki Bonus level and level up with 100th Anniversary […]
Italian Superbike Championship: Roberto Tamburini on the podium at season opener. The 2019 Italian Superbike Championship (CIV) season got underway at Misano (ITA) at the weekend with a podium for the BMW S 1000 RR. […]