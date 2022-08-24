National Grand Prix Championship Preston – National Enduro Grassman Enduro Chandlersville – The Beta Cup National Enduro Top 10

August 24, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on National Grand Prix Championship Preston – National Enduro Grassman Enduro Chandlersville – The Beta Cup National Enduro Top 10

National Grand Prix Championship

Round 7

Preston, ID

August 21st, 2022
Cache Valley MX track in Preston Idaho was the site for the 7th round of the NGPC.  The venue received light rain on Friday evening which created some great conditions.  Factory rider, Dare DeMartile, got a great jump when the gate dropped coming around the 2nd corner in 4th place and was right on top of the leaders.  Finding some solid speed on his Factory 480 RR, Dare battled with Tyler Lynn for 2nd most of the race. He eventually was able to pull away towards the end to finish in 2nd place on the round.

 

Results:

Dare DeMartile

2nd Place – Pro

Photos: Kato

Dare DeMartile

Factory 480 RR

“I felt really good today on the bike.  It handled great all race.  We had a good battle with Tyler, switching positions back and forth for about an hour before I was able to pull away at the end.  Stoked on the 2nd place finish and looking forward to the next race.”

National Enduro

Grassman Enduro

Chandlersville, OH

August, 21st, 2022
Round 6 of the NEPG series was held in Ohio for the Grassman Enduro.  The event was shortened to five tests and 67 miles after off and on heavy rains muddied the hills and filled the creeks in the area.

Beta Factory rider, Evan Smith, was solid in his riding with some good results on a majority of the tests.  He struggled a bit on the last test as he got caught up in a group of riders and lost some time. Evan finished in 8th place in the NE Pro 1 class.

 

In the NE Pro 2 class, Factory rider Jon Johnson had top-three finishes on all the tests capping off the day with a win on the last rain-soaked test.  This performance was good for 2nd place on the podium in the NE Pro 2 class.  This was Jon’s fourth consecutive podium in the series and keeps him in 3rd place in the season points tally.

 

Results:

Evan Smith

8th Place -NE Pro 1

Jon Johnson

2nd Place – NE Pro 2

Photos: Shan Moore

Evan Smith

Factory 250 RR

“Great conditions for most the day made for an epic race Sunday. A hail storm rolled in and made the last test interesting for me where I, unfortunately, got tangled up for a minute or so with some other riders. But that aside I had a great ride and kept making forward steps towards a win!”

Jon Johnson

Factory 250 RR

“I had a good day with 2nd place in NE Pro 2. Some costly mistakes were made early on but on the 5th and final test I was able to get a win. It was one of the slickest enduros I’ve done! Thanks to everyone involved.”

The Beta Cup – National Enduro

Seasonal Points Update – Top 10

(After Round 6)
Scott Boyer 104
Jacob Easter 104
Donald Bigley 95
Simon Wilson 93
Lance Comstock 85
Jeremy Harris 78
Ivan Nealy 60
Demetrius Reedy 36
Matthew Reynolds 34
Sam Burroughs 33
About the Beta Cup:

Rules for the Beta Cup are simple. Ride any Beta Motorcycle in any class that you qualify for. The rider that earns the most points in his or her NEPG class will win the Beta Cup along with a Brand New Beta Motorcycle. This will give any rider a chance, whether they are an A, B, C, Schoolboy, or Women’s Rider.
About Michael Le Pard 7987 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles