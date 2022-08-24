National Grand Prix Championship Preston – National Enduro Grassman Enduro Chandlersville – The Beta Cup National Enduro Top 10

Round 6 of the NEPG series was held in Ohio for the Grassman Enduro. The event was shortened to five tests and 67 miles after off and on heavy rains muddied the hills and filled the creeks in the area. Beta Factory rider, Evan Smith, was solid in his riding with some good results on a majority of the tests. He struggled a bit on the last test as he got caught up in a group of riders and lost some time. Evan finished in 8th place in the NE Pro 1 class. In the NE Pro 2 class, Factory rider Jon Johnson had top-three finishes on all the tests capping off the day with a win on the last rain-soaked test. This performance was good for 2nd place on the podium in the NE Pro 2 class. This was Jon’s fourth consecutive podium in the series and keeps him in 3rd place in the season points tally.