Gearing up for 2023 FIM World Superbike Championship at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Spain

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Look for Further Progress at Round 4 in Barcelona

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner are gearing up for the fourth round of the 2023 FIM World Superbike Championship at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain, on 5th-7th May.

After a good weekend in Assen where both riders achieved their best WorldSBK results so far (4th for ‘Domi’ and 6th for Remy in Assen Race 2), the GYTR GRT Yamaha rookies are looking to improve further. For the first time this season, Aegerter and Gardner have already enjoyed track time on Catalan soil at the Superbike test one month ago, where both ran their Yamaha R1 machines and completed solid test overall.

This track knowledge should serve both riders well, but both the Swiss rider and the Australian are aware that track conditions and tyres will play a key role this weekend.

Gardner’s Crew Chief Damiano Evangelisti states: “We should be careful at the temperatures, firstly, as they will have a big impact. Afterwards it will be crucial to understand the tyres as we’ll face two long races and we need to keep them in good condition for 20 laps.”

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team as whole is keen to collect promising results in Barcelona following the Assen success, as Team Manager Filippo Conti says: “In Assen both Dominique and Remy proved their capabilities, showing great speed. We would like to enjoy a similar weekend in Barcelona, so we’re hoping to be strong once again.”

For Aegerter and Gardner it could be an interesting weekend.

‘Domi’ points out: “Tyre management will be important. I think we’re ready for one fast lap, but we still need to adapt our riding style and setup for the long races. Anyway, it’ll be interesting to start here having collected some data already.”

The same can be said for Remy: “I hope we can improve our performance. We’ll race at a circuit where we’ve had some tests, but conditions may differ a lot, so we should pay close attention to how the weekend develops.”