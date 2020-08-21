Gino Rea will join Buildbase Suzuki for BSB British Superbike for Keith Farmer

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 20.

Gino Rea will join Buildbase Suzuki for the second round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this weekend, deputising for the injured Keith Farmer.

Rea boasts past experience with Suzuki, having campaigned a GSX-R1000 in BSB in 2018. The 30-year-old also has a decorated CV, having competed in multiple classes on the world stage, and hopes that experience, allied to the team’s pedigree, can lead to a strong showing at Snetterton.

Twice Superstock 1000 Champion and former Supersport 600 Champion Farmer damaged his shoulder in a crash in qualifying at the Donington Park series opener a fortnight ago.

Gino Rea: “Obviously first and foremost I want to wish Keith well; it’s never nice to see a rider injured and especially to see him coming back from injury and be sidelined again so soon, so I wish him all the best. For me, I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with a professional and experienced team in this paddock. I’ve got one full year of BSB under my belt and last year I had a few one-off rides, so I’m hoping the chance to work with the Buildbase Suzuki team will give me the chance to show what I can do. I’ve got past experience with the GSX-R so hopefully that base will mean we can get off to a good start this weekend.”

Steve Hicken – Team Manager: “It’s really unfortunate that Keith hurt himself at Donington, especially after the progress we made with him throughout free practice and the start of that qualifying session. We know he’s a talented rider and we’re hoping to see him back as soon as possible.

“Gino is a rider with a lot of experience, having raced in a variety of championships over the years, so we’re hoping that while he’s with us we can start to see the best of him at British Superbike level after a tricky year or two. Hopefully we can hit the ground running in the first free practice session at Snetterton.”

Kyle Ryde will be looking to continue his run of form, after a strong opening round that saw him qualify on the front row and take a fourth placed finish. Tim Neave and Leon Jeacock will also be in action in the National Superstock 1000 Championship.