GNCC Big Buck Union South Carolina & WORCS Round 2 Glen Helen & Best in the Desert UTV Legends Laughlin Results

GNCC Rd. 1 Big Buck Union, South Carolina February 20th, 2022 The season opener of the GNCC was held at Big Buck Farms in Union, South Carolina. The weather and conditions were the best in recent memory, making for a great kick-off to the series. Steve Holcombe, Beta Factory rider from the UK, got the first GNCC race under his belt. Riding in unfamiliar conditions, Steve was able to survive the three-hour race with a top ten finish and gained the knowledge of what it will take to improve on the result at the next round. In the XC2 class, Jon Johnson and Evan Smith battled each other and the field. Both were making their way through the race and challenging one another for every position but a setback for Jon and a crash for Evan caused them to finish 6th and 7th respectively. In the XC3 race, Jay Lipscomb had a 9th place finish, though that doesn't truly reflect his racing on the day. The team will regroup, make adjustments, and be ready for the next round in a couple of weeks in Florida. Results: Steve Holcombe – 10th Place | XC1 Jon Johnson – 6th Place | XC2 Evan Smith – 7th Place | XC2 Jay Lipscomb – 9th Place | XC3 Steve Holcombe Factory 390 RR "Rough day for me and disappointed with my riding. I was pumped up from the get-go but struggled to physically hold on to the bike. I wasn't expecting it to be that rough and my setup was way off. Hats off to the guys ahead as 3 hours of racing hard around there was not easy! I'm excited to get to Florida with some better preparations. Big thanks to the Beta USA crew for the support." Jon Johnson Factory 250 RR "I got off to a rough start but I worked my way back up to the front and was fourth with two laps to go. I ran into an issue that dropped me back to 6th, where I finished the race." Evan Smith Factory 250 RR "I had a good day at round one and felt really good on my bike. The 250 RR was working really good for me. A few crashes and minor issues kept us out of the podium hunt. But once we clean a few things up we're going to be right where we want to be, up front!" Jay Lipscomb Factory 125 RR "Round one was a good learning experience to figure out the bike in race conditions. The results may not show due to some unforeseen circumstances out of our control, but the bike worked good and I'm ready to give it another shot in two weeks." WORCS Round 2 Glen Helen, CA February 20th, 2022 Round two of the 2022 WORCS series was at the famed Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California. After a practice session on Saturday, the decision was made to swap out Dare's bike with the backup race bike. Sunday morning the team got that bike dialed in and ready for the race. Out of the gate, Dare was in 6th place and was gaining pace as the lap went on. He then made a couple of passes to run into 4th place at the halfway point. With two laps to go Dare had taken over 3rd place where he minimized mistakes, rode hard, and secured a spot on the podium. Results: Dare DeMartile – 3rd Place | Pro 450 Dare DeMartile Factory 480 RR "I got off to a decent start in 6th. For over an hour I had a crazy 3 way battle with Trevor Stewart and Tyler Lynn. I dug deep, stayed calm, and was able to get past both of the riders for a solid 3rd overall. It was a crazy weekend but overall it was awesome. I belong on the podium and I am excited about the next round of NGPC at Glen Helen!" Best in the Desert UTV Legends Laughlin, NV February 19th, 2022 The Best in the Desert series was out in Laughlin, NV the past weekend for the UTV Legends Championship. Beta Factory rider Joe Wasson and his Factory 480 RR were there to compete in the second round of the series. Wasson had a tremendous start and was able to get the holeshot. Halfway through the race, Joe had a bad break that knocked him down to fourth place, where he remained for the race. The team will look to rebound at the National Hare & Hound next month in Idaho. Results: Joe Wasson – 4th Place | Open Pro Joe Wasson Factory 480 RR "Started the race out well by grabbing the holeshot. I was battling with the leaders but an issue dropped me down to fourth. And that is where we ended up finishing the race, just off the podium. I'm not pumped with the result and looking forward to us getting back to form at the next event."