MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer collected seventh piece of podium silverware at final round of FIM Motocross World Championship

Seewer Ends 2023 on Second Step as Yamaha Successfully Defends Manufacturer’s World Title

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer collected his seventh piece of podium silverware at the 19th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Matterley Basin, Great Britain. The Swiss rider, who secured the MXGP Championship bronze medal a week ago, enjoyed the last round of 2023, going 2-4 for second overall. At the same time, Glenn Coldenhoff ended his 2023 season fourth overall in both the Grand Prix and Championship Classification. Thanks to the efforts of the entire Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team, Seewer, Coldenhoff, and Maxime Renaux, as well as Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen, Yamaha successfully defended the coveted MXGP Manufacturers World Title.

Going into the British Grand Prix, Coldenhoff and the team spent countless hours analyzing, testing and fine-tuning the Dutchman’s YZ450FM to help him maximize his launch off the line. And, in Race One in Matterley, their efforts materialized as ‘The Hoff’ powered to an incredible holeshot ahead of Jorge Prado, Tim Gajser and Seewer.

With a clear track ahead, Coldenhoff was exceptional. The Dutchman maintained a blistering pace while withstanding intense pressure from Gajser and Seewer. After 30-minutes at the front of the field, Coldenhoff made a few minor mistakes, allowing Gajser to pass for the lead, with Seewer following suit on the penultimate lap.

Seewer’s incredible speed, persistence, and strategic decision-making saw him push past his teammate for second position. Despite falling short of the win at the flag, he put up an astonishing fight to finish second, while Coldenhoff held off the reigning world champion, Prado, for a secure third.

When the gates fell for Race Two, Coldenhoff again powered his YZ450FM to another holeshot and led the opening three laps ahead of Gajser and Seewer. However, he was shuffled back to fifth place while experiencing some back pain from the heavy landings off the big jumps.

Seewer treated the fans to a spectacular race as he launched massive jumps on his way to second place. He enjoyed a thrilling battle with Romain Febvre. However, a crucial mistake resulted in a fourth-place finish.

Maxime Renaux withdrew from the MXGP of Great Britain after a heavy fall in Qualifying. The Frenchman was cleared of injury but decided to shift his focus to recovering well in preparation for the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in two weeks, which will take place in Ernee, France, on October 7-8.

Jeremy Seewer

2nd MXGP of Great Britain, 40-points

3rd MXGP World Championship, 759-points

“Today was a good day. It was solid. I am happy I had two solid motos. I had a fall yesterday, which upset a cut on my elbow from a fall I had last weekend and just hit the ground quite hard, so I thought it would be very tough for me today. It was not easy today. I just wanted to survive, and I ended up doing really well. It was a pity I lost third place at the end of Race Two, but it didn’t matter for the overall. I am happy to finish this year strong, and now looking forward to ‘The Nations’.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

4th MXGP of Great Britain, 36-points

4th MXGP World Championship, 695-points

“I definitely have some positives to take away from today. We have been working really hard on the starts lately, and then today, I took two holeshots. Race One was tough. I had the guys pushing me from behind all moto long, and then I made two silly mistakes myself, which cost me. I was not very happy with that. In Race Two, I was just off the pace, and I don’t want to make excuses, but my back hurts a lot from hitting that big quad every lap. It’s a shame I didn’t finish on the podium, but overall, fourth is solid. Although, I did want to get a medal, and fourth is so close yet so far. Still, a lot of positives to build on for next year. Now, I’m looking forward to ending the season strong at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations.”