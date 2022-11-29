Grand finale of 2022 MotoGP eSport Global Series

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 28.

The grand finale of the 2022 MotoGP eSport Global Series Round was broadcast live and this last round had even more excitement than usual as the standings left all to play for between the Top 4 riders, and double points were awarded.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s rider, Andrea Saveri, came into Friday’s finale in third place overall – just 13 points off the top spot. He set himself up well for the first race in Argentina, qualifying 4th but just fractions of a second from the front row.

RACE 1 – TERMAS DE RIO HONDO:

:

The first race of the evening, race nine of the season, saw the eSport riders attack the Argentinian circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo. Saveri got good drive off the line, slotting into third place in the first corners. Reigning Champion, Lorenzo Daretti (Trast73) had a disastrous start, crashing twice on the first lap and suffering technical issues. This held the door open further for the title challengers, and Saveri took every chance he got to battle for the win. The Italian kept in podium contention for the entire 10 lap race, putting pressure on those around him and taking a crucial second place at the half-way point. He held this to the chequered flag and moved to within five points of the crown.

RACE 2 – MANDALIKA:

The eSport riders tackled Indonesia’s Pertamina Mandalika circuit for the first time in the series’ history. Saveri did an incredible job in qualifying, taking pole position for the final race of the year and his final race with Suzuki. This achievement also saw him win the Tissot Pole of Pole Awards, receiving a lovely Limited Edition Tissot MotoGP T-Race watch for being the best qualifying performer of the season.

As the final race got underway, a frantic start saw a bunching of the riders in the first corners, and Saveri slipped to fifth. But by Lap 3 he was back in contention, running third. He fought furiously to hold this position on the final lap, showing fantastic skill and impressive determination.

He finished the year in third place in the standings after battling it out in the longest eSport season ever contested. Well done to our brilliant rider!

Andrea Saveri – Team Suzuki Ecstar eSport Rider::

“The last round of the 2022 MotoGP eSport season has been amazing and I gave all like always. Starting from qualifying I was able to perform well: fourth in Argentina and pole in Indonesia. I’m also honoured to win the Tissot award. However, I’m a bit disappointed about the race; although I was happy with my pace at both circuits, I’m a bit sad because I lost four positions off the line in Indonesia to try and avoid a fallen rider, and it was really hard to make up positions after that. I did the best comeback I could, I had a great battle on the last lap which made me happy, and I know I gave everything. I want to say a huge thanks to Team Suzuki Ecstar, who have been fantastic, as well as Jean Alesi eSports Academy and AK Informatica who have backed me and supported me. It’s been a real pleasure.”

Matteo Miyakawa – Suzuki Ecstar eSports Team Director:

“Even if our objective was to win the championship, we are happy with our result after our first year of collaboration with Suzuki. Andrea really gave his best and met our full expectations in terms of speed, proficiency and tenacity. On behalf of Jean Alesi eSports Team I would like to thank Suzuki and the whole team for this great collaboration.”