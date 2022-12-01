Pata Snack will extend partnership for seventh FIM Superbike World Championship season

Yamaha Motor Europe is delighted to confirm that Pata Snack will extend their partnership for a seventh consecutive FIM Superbike World Championship season, after signing a new one-year contract, returning as title sponsors for the Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team while their logo will once again feature on Yamaha’s various WorldSBK and supporting class bikes.

Pata Snack has been a mainstay in the WorldSBK paddock for the best part of a decade now, and has partnered with Yamaha since the manufacturer returned to the championship in 2016. This new deal reflects Pata owner Remo Gobbi’s shared passion and dedication to motorcycle racing, and Yamaha is excited to continue this strong partnership for yet another season.

The artisan brand, founded in 1981, is one of the best known snack and crisp companies in Italy, and recently opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its factory in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Lombardy.

In 2021, Pata Snack celebrated their 40th anniversary in the best way possible as Yamaha claimed the ‘Triple Crown’, winning the riders’ title with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, as well as the teams’ and manufacturers’ championships. After missing out on the title this year despite more victories, Yamaha, with Pata support, are already working hard to regain their world championship status in 2023.

Andrea Dosoli

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager

“We are delighted that Pata Snack have remained committed to Yamaha’s efforts in the WorldSBK championship and the supporting classes for 2023. Since we announced our return to the championship seven years ago, Remo and Pata have always believed in our project and we have shared some incredible memories together, particularly over these last two years. Despite the difficulties caused by the high cost of energy, the fact that they will continue their support next year highlights their dedication to help Yamaha succeed once again. So thank you to them and we look forward to the coming season together.”