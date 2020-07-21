Race Teams Finally Get to Test at Le Mans Bugatti Circuit on a closed course with no spectators

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 20.

Endurance World Championship leaders Suzuki Endurance Racing Team have been on track for a final shakedown test ahead of the next round of the 2019-2020 EWC at Le Mans in France.

The 15-time World Champions took part in a two-day session at the Bugatti Circuit ahead of the 43rd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours on August 29-30th with strict safe-distancing in place for the event that will take place under a closed course with no spectators.

The event was organised by the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, who work from their headquarters at Le Mans, and invited teams to participate before the 2019-2020 series resumes at the end of next month for Round 3.

During the test, SERT were able to test several new upgrades to the GSX-R1000 that haven’t been able to be fully testing during lockdown due to the crisis; with riders and technical staff reporting a great deal of positivity and new data information gained from this event.

Following the team’s test at the Le Vigeant Circuit in early June, Team Manager Damien Saulnier’s riders – Etienne Masson and Gregg Black, plus the SERT technicians took advantage of the two days to test some new Dunlop tyres and several engine and chassis evolutions, plus a new gearbox. SERT engineers also worked on new settings to achieve a lower fuel consumption – a very important factor in Endurance racing.

The atmosphere was relaxed and every member of the team was happy to be back together for this busy schedule, the work achieved paying off as Gregg Black and Etienne Masson completed a series of regular laps in the 1’37s. New team rider Xavier Siméon had to miss the test, racing in the Jerez MotoGP MotoE Championship class where he finished eighth ahead of Josh Hook and Mike Di Meglio; two of his main rivals in the EWC Championship.

The #2 Suzuki currently leads the provisional championship standings with a total of 79 points thanks to their victory at the Bol d’Or and a fifth place at the 8 Hours of Sepang.

Damien Saulnier – Team Manager:

“Just like the riders, I’m happy with the work done during these two days. Because we have made a good step forward and the lap times have improved quite quickly and steadily. It is too soon to celebrate, but everybody was very positive during the debrief. It’s reassuring and constructive. Of course, there is still work to do but we are going in the right direction.

“Moreover, it was our first time hosting such an event. It was very important for me to bring together the Endurance family in perfect conditions, alongside with about 40 motorcycle lovers. We had excellent weather conditions and everything went really well, which is an extra satisfaction for me.”