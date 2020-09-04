HARLEY-DAVIDSON ANNOUNCES NEW RIZOMA LINE

Style that Breaks Boundaries

For those unsatisfied with the status quo, Harley-Davidson is proud to announce a new collection of Parts and Accessories designed by Rizoma to bring a whole new look to H-D’s iconic motorcycles.

This sleek collection of billet aluminum accessories is the first co-branded collection of its kind designed exclusively for H-D® motorcycle riders. These parts and accessories fit a broad range of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and feature components specially designed to personalize H-D’s first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire® model.

Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma®

Precision craftsmanship and unmistakable style define this collaborative collection from Harley-Davidson and Rizoma. Lasered H-D and Rizoma logos on a subdued black on black finish display minimal branding that lets the machined texture and performance aesthetic take the lead. This sleek collection of billet aluminum accessories is the first co-branded collection of its kind designed exclusively for H-D® motorcycle riders.

Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® Hand Grips

Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® handgrips are 1.44 inches in diameter and feature a textured rubber grip to inspire confidence in handling while riding.

Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® Rider Footpegs

A bright, machined surface on Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® footpegs offers the rider a level of confidence in boot grip while adding a striking element of contrast to a dark-finished style.

Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® Passenger Footpegs

A bright, machined surface on Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® footpegs offers the passenger a level of confidence in boot grip while adding a striking element of contrast to a dark-finished style.

Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® Mirrors

These Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® mirrors feature an aspherical outer portion which shows more of the rear and peripheral reflection providing a broader view for the rider in motion. They complete any blacked-out or moto-sport inspired look.

Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® LiveWire® Charge Door

Add a solo custom element or complete the Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® on your LiveWire® motorcycle with this sleek, sport-inspired charge door.