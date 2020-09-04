HARLEY-DAVIDSON ANNOUNCES NEW RIZOMA LINE

September 4, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on HARLEY-DAVIDSON ANNOUNCES NEW RIZOMA LINE
2020-Harley-Davidson-Superglide-Rizoma

2020-Harley-Davidson-Superglide-Rizoma

Style that Breaks Boundaries 

For those unsatisfied with the status quo, Harley-Davidson is proud to announce a new collection of Parts and Accessories designed by Rizoma to bring a whole new look to H-D’s iconic motorcycles.

This sleek collection of billet aluminum accessories is the first co-branded collection of its kind designed exclusively for H-D® motorcycle riders. These parts and accessories fit a broad range of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and feature components specially designed to personalize H-D’s first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire® model.

 

Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma®

 

Precision craftsmanship and unmistakable style define this collaborative collection from Harley-Davidson and Rizoma. Lasered H-D and Rizoma logos on a subdued black on black finish display minimal branding that lets the machined texture and performance aesthetic take the lead. This sleek collection of billet aluminum accessories is the first co-branded collection of its kind designed exclusively for H-D® motorcycle riders.

 

  • Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® Hand Grips

Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® handgrips are 1.44 inches in diameter and feature a textured rubber grip to inspire confidence in handling while riding.

 

  • Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® Rider Footpegs

A bright, machined surface on Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® footpegs offers the rider a level of confidence in boot grip while adding a striking element of contrast to a dark-finished style.

 

  • Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® Passenger Footpegs

A bright, machined surface on Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® footpegs offers the passenger a level of confidence in boot grip while adding a striking element of contrast to a dark-finished style.

 

  • Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® Mirrors

These Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® mirrors feature an aspherical outer portion which shows more of the rear and peripheral reflection providing a broader view for the rider in motion. They complete any blacked-out or moto-sport inspired look.

 

  • Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® LiveWire® Charge Door

Add a solo custom element or complete the Harley-Davidson® by Rizoma® on your LiveWire® motorcycle with this sleek, sport-inspired charge door.

About Michael Le Pard 4587 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles