Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro 2020 Transanatolia Rally Results

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro at the Transanatolia Rally 2020 brought to the race by rider and test driver Andrea Rossi

The challenging competition held in Turkey is one of the world’s leading rally raid events

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro obtained the first place in the twin-cylinder category and the ninth place overall

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 4 September 2020 – The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro, brought to the race by Ducati rider and tester Andrea Rossi, took first place in the twin-cylinder category and ninth overall in the Transanatolia Rally 2020 off-road competition.



The Transanatolia Rally is one of the world’s top rally-raid events. The Turkish race is very demanding for motorbikes and competitors and sees both professional and amateur riders at the start. The route is characterized by an extremely rocky terrain that alternates between dirt roads, sand and very fast stages. The 2020 edition was held between August 15-22 and the itinerary, developed over seven days, included the departure from Istanbul to arrive in Şile, crossing the cities of Abant, Aymana and Karadag, for a total of 2,850 km.



The Multistrada 1260 Enduro raced in Turkey equipped with bull-bars, radiator guards and type-approved silencer, all from the Ducati Performance accessories selection. The configuration was standard with the exception of a high saddle more suitable for extreme off-road, suspensions adjusted according to the type of route and side number plates required by race regulations.



“Since 2016 I started working with Ducati on the development of the Multistrada Enduro project, so I know very well its potential, its robustness and its countless qualities, which is why it was decided to participate in a demanding rally like the Transanatolia with a practically standard bike,” explained Andrea Rossi. “The rally proved to be even more challenging and complete than I thought. We had to tackle exhausting stages of slow, stony and technically punishing mountain, very fast stages on the Anatolian dirt tracks and stages on the sand of the Black Sea beaches. The Multistrada 1260 Enduro overcame all adversities in an excellent way. For me it was a great joy to take it to victory in the twin-cylinder category and in the top 10 of the overall classification”.



The Multistrada 1260 Enduro has covered 7 stages in 7 days, with a daily average of 450 km for 8 hours of navigation per day. It climbed a mountain up to 3,000 meters above sea level and reached a top speed of 203 km/h on the salt lake of Tuz Golu.



Ducati has been collaborating with Andrea Rossi since 2013, the off-road expert motorcyclist is now a tester-rider for the Borgo Panigale motorbike manufacturer.



To all off-road enthusiasts, Ducati offers the DRE Enduro Academy, the riding course that provides participants with the Multistrada range and the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled to learn the basics of off-road riding or to refine their technique in the case of more expert riders. All under the guidance of highly qualified instructors in a unique location like the Castle of Nipozzano (Florence, Italy).