HARLEY-DAVIDSON DOMINATES MISSION KING OF THE BAGGERS SEASON OPENER AT DAYTONA

MILWAUKEE (March 8, 2025) – Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team rider Kyle Wyman scored a perfect weekend of racing in the opening round of the 2025 Mission King of the Baggers road racing series at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla. Wyman rode a race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® motorcycle to a new track lap record to top qualifying, won the Mission King of the Baggers Challenge sprint race, and won both Mission King of the Baggers feature races on Friday and Saturday. Wyman has won five consecutive Mission King of the Baggers races at Daytona dating back to 2023 and Saturday’s win gave him 20 total victories in the class. Wyman’s Road Glide carried the all-new team livery which debuted at Daytona earlier in the week with the all-new 2025 CVO™ Road Glide® RR.

“I love racing here at Daytona and there’s no better place to be than victory lane,” said Wyman after Saturday’s win. “It was such a game out there today. The Harley-Davidson Dynojet team put a really fast Road Glide under me and I had the power it took to win twice.”

Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 ST riders took all six podium spots in the two opening races of the 2025 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship Presented By Roland Sands Designs and Powered by Harley-Davidson. Saddlemen Racing Performance riders Cory West, and Jake Lewis each scored a narrow race win, with their Saddlemen teammate Travis Wyman finishing second in both races by a combined total of .081-seconds. KWR rider James Rispoli finished third in race one.

Kyle Wyman Dominates

Wyman led all Mission King of the Baggers qualifiers with a new lap record time of 1:49.383 around the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. In first action with the Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team, former MotoGP rider Bradley Smith qualified fourth, while teammate James Rispoli qualified fifth. Wyman won the two-lap Mission King of the Baggers Challenge race on Saturday, ahead of second-place Rispoli by 0.238 seconds.

Wyman led the 13-bike field at the start of the first eight-lap Mission King of the Baggers race on Friday. In the first turn, Rispoli and S&S/Indian Motorcycle rider Loris Baz touched wheels and both riders went off the course and did not return to the race. Wyman turned a blistering opening lap at 1:49.672 to open a gap on S&S/Indian Motorcycle rider Troy Herfoss and Smith. Herfoss left the track on lap 4 and was able to continue. Wyman crossed the finish line 2.602 seconds clear of second-place Smith. Cam Petersen was third on the SDI Racing Indian.

On Saturday, Wyman, Herfoss, Rispoli, and Baz paced the field at the start of the race, with Wyman and Herfoss trading the lead multiple times. Rispoli ran off track in the infield portion of the track on lap 5 and was unable to continue. Wyman and Herfoss raced wheel-to-wheel in the closing three laps. Wyman took the lead on the final lap as the riders entered the high-bank oval portion of the track and then used a great drive out of the backstraight chicane to open a gap on Herfoss with Wyman and his Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® crossing the finish line 0.056 seconds ahead of Herfoss. Baz finished third, 0.884 seconds behind Wyman.

After 2 of 14 rounds in the 2024 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Wyman leads in series points with 50, followed by Herfoss with 28 points, Smith with 26, S&S/Indian rider Tyler O’Hara with 23, TAB Performance Indian rider Kyle Ohnsorg with 22, RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Rocco Landers with 20, and Saddlemen Racing Performance rider Jake Lewis with 19 points.

The Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team returns to action May 2-4 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles competing in 14 races over seven doubleheader weekends held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike series. Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Road Glide® motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

The Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team is sponsored by Rockford Fosgate®, Mission® Foods, Brembo®, Öhlins®, Akrapovič, SYN3® lubricants, and Screamin’ Eagle® Performance Parts and Accessories.

MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Race Results – Daytona Race 1

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Bradley Smith (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Cameron Petersen (Ind) SDI Racing Kyle Ohnsorg (Ind) TAB Performance Racing Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen Racing Performance Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Rocco Landers (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle

MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Race Results – Daytona Race 2

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Loris Baz (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Rocco Landers (H-D) RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Hayden Gillim (H-D) RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Kyle Ohnsorg (Ind) TAB Performance Racing Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen Racing Performance Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen Racing Performance Bradley Smith (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team

Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Riders Dominate Mission Super Hooligan Opener

Saddlemen Racing Performance riders Cory West and Jake Lewis won the opening rounds of the 2025 Mission Super Hooligan Championship aboard race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 ST motorcycles. West, the defending series champion, was the top qualifier for the double-header session with a time of 1:51.032 around the Daytona road course. On Friday, West opened his championship defense by leading all six race laps and holding off a last-lap charge by his Saddlemen Racing Performance teammate Travis Wyman to take the win by 0.042 seconds. James Risopli was third aboard the KWR Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST. The Saturday race was a classic Daytona drafting duel, with six riders exiting the backstretch chicane in a pack and charging elbow-to-elbow at 170+ mph for the finish. Lewis moved from sixth place to the lead, drafting past West, KWR Harley-Davidson riders Cody Wyman and, Rispoli, and Yamaha rider Dominic Doyle to catch Travis Wyman at the finish line and win by 0.039 seconds. West finished third, 0.286 second back, to complete a Saddlemen Racing Performance/Harley-Davidson lock on the podium.

After two of 10 races in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship Presented By Roland Sands Designs and Powered by Harley-Davidson®, West leads with 41 points, followed by Travis Wyman with 40 points, Lewis with 32 points, Rispoli with 27 points and Cody Wyman with 26 points. The Mission Super Hooligan championship resumes May 2-4 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.

Mission Super Hooligan Race Results – Daytona Race 1 (Top 10)

Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen Racing Performance Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen Racing Performance James Rispoli (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Cody Wyman (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Jason Waters (Tri) Edge Racing Hawk Mazzotta (Yam) Strack Racing Hayden Schultz (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Andy DiBrino (Tri) Competition Werkes Racing Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen Racing Performance Josh Baird (Tri) 210 SpeedLab Racing

Mission Super Hooligan Race Results – Daytona Race 2 (Top 10)