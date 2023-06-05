Top motorcycle manufacturer, Honda, has officially releases their new and updated models for 2024! New Honda Scrambler line for the U.S. Market based on 1960’s heritage with the new Honda SCL500, to the finally updated 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom cruiser with both performance and styling updates to new scooters like the ADV160 and the return of some of your favorite models too like the 2024 Honda Shadow Aero, 2024 Honda Grom, and Ruckus! Join TMW is our First Look: Updated 2024 Honda Motorcycle Line-up and see what you would love to ride, love to own… The best motorcycle information resource on the entire internet and you just found it: Total Motorcycle!
TMW brings you the best best in motorcycling guides, information, news, events and rider inspiration on a daily and the weekly. Check out the latest 2024 Motorcycle Models and the 2023 Motorcycle Models right here as well as our 1970 to 2022 Motorcycle Model Guides!
Enjoy discovering the new and the all in one place!
Cruiser
– 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom – (USA)
– 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom ABS – New model (USA)
– 2024 Honda Shadow Aero – (USA)
– 2024 Honda Shadow Aero ABS – (USA)
MiniMOTO
– 2024 Honda Giorno – (Canada)
– 2024 Honda Grom SP – New model
Scooters
– 2024 Honda ADV160 – New model
– 2024 Honda Metropolitan – (USA)
American Honda Introduces New SCL500 and Updated Shadow Phantom
- New SCL500 pairs retro “scrambler” styling with modern on-road performance
- Shadow Phantom cruiser receives updates to performance and styling
- ADV160 receives new engine, replaces ADV150
- Shadow Aero, PCX and Grom return
American Honda today announced that the new SCL500 “scrambler”-style motorcycle is coming to the U.S. market. The SCL500 is a nod to Honda’s rich history, dating all the way back to the 1960s when the CL72 and CL77 were offered. Based on the Rebel 500 platform, the SCL500 combines modern ride quality and comfort with authentic retro styling, and delivers the result at an attractive price.
At the same time, Honda announced the return of several other models, many of which have received notable improvements. The bobber-style Shadow Phantom cruiser benefits from styling and performance upgrades, while its classic cruiser counterpart, the Shadow Aero, returns with a new color. Known for its versatility, the renamed ADV160 scooter delivers even greater capability, with updates focused on power, efficiency and comfort. The category-defining Grom miniMOTO enters its 10th year of production and continues to lead the way with new colors. Meanwhile, the PCX continues to set the bar for scooters, with comfortable, convenient, reliable around-town transportation.
“More than any manufacturer, Honda has consistently demonstrated an ability to deliver fun, retro motorcycles that scratch a nostalgic itch while offering the performance and reliability for which Honda is so well known,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential. “That’s the case with the all-new SCL500, and we’re confident it will be a hit with American customers. We’re also pleased to confirm the return of existing cruiser, scooter and miniMOTO models, several of which tout important improvements. Together, this collection of machines serves as a reminder of Honda’s versatility in the powersports market.”
2023 SCL500
Harkening back to the early ’60s, when simple, stripped-down motorcycles like Honda’s CL72 came on the scene, the all-new SCL500 features all the key “scrambler” styling elements—upright riding position, high-routed exhaust, block tires, ample suspension travel and a retro aesthetic—in an approachable package and at an attractive price. Leveraging the 500cc parallel-twin engine that has proven so successful in models like the Rebel 500, the retro-inspired SCL500 is light and nimble, making it a casual, fun entry for a broad swath of customers, from new riders to more seasoned enthusiasts. Because personalization is vital to many fans of this genre, a wide range of Honda Accessories is offered for the SCL500, enabling owners to customize their rides as they see fit.
2024 Shadow Phantom
Few V-twin cruisers can measure up to the clean, understated style and rock-solid reliability of the Shadow Phantom. For the 2024 model year, this cruiser icon takes it to the next level with updates to its quintessential bobber styling, along with improved performance. With a two-tone gas tank, new handlebar, handlebar clamps, headlight cover, air-cleaner cover, display instruments, turn signals and machine-cut cylinder-head fins, this cruiser’s appearance is only more timeless than that of its predecessor. In addition, an updated single seat provides comfort for long, relaxed rides, and a passenger seat and footpegs are offered for those who want to bring a plus-one along for the ride. A new ABS version is available for the new model year, and both trim levels receive a rear disc brake. To top it off, the Shadow Phantom is built with Honda’s unmatched durability, quality and reliability, giving owners the peace of mind to enjoy the sense of freedom that only a V-twin cruiser can provide. (Note: non-ABS version not available in California.)
2024 Shadow Aero
A true classic, the Shadow Aero combines the signature long, low cruiser look with modern engineering and performance. For the 2024 model year, this popular cruiser is updated with new colors and a new disc rear brake for the standard version, a feature that was previously reserved for the ABS trim level. The low-slung seat and pullback handlebar offer a relaxed riding position, while the large front fender, chrome components, spoke wheels and V-twin engine contribute to its perennial styling. Thanks to sensible features like programmed fuel injection and a shaft final drive, the Shadow Aero lives up to Honda’s reputation for reliability and ease of ownership. (Note: non-ABS version not available in California.)
2024 ADV160
Renamed for the 2024 model year, the ADV160 touts a new, larger-displacement engine that delivers improved performance and reduced emissions. Also incorporated are updates aimed at boosting comfort and convenience, but the capable-but-rugged “City Adventure” concept remains, delivering an enjoyable sense of exploration on even the most mundane urban commutes. The ingredients? A low vehicle weight and practical features like an automatic transmission, two-stage adjustable windscreen and under-seat storage, resulting in a sensible machine that adeptly traverses metropolitan roads and is even up for mini-adventures.
2024 Grom
It’s hard to believe that Honda’s little Grom is already 10 years old. In the model’s first decade, it has spawned a vibrant subculture of fun-seekers—from new riders attracted to its low seat height and unintimidating approachability, to experienced enthusiasts who like its modular styling and peppy performance. In both cases, the Grom often serves as a customization platform for those looking for an amusing project, which has helped to establish the Grom as one of the powersports industry’s most popular motorcycle models—and the undisputed emperor of the miniMOTO world.
2023 PCX
List out the most desirable traits for a modern scooter—stylish design, standout fuel efficiency, great handling, a comfortable ride, capable performance and rock-solid reliability—and you end up with an accurate description of Honda’s PCX. The industry benchmark for scooter design and technology, the PCX is the ultimate tool for tackling urban environments in style.
Honda Confirms Returning miniMOTO, Scooter and Trials Models
- Trail125 receives engine updates for 2023 model year
- Also returning: Ruckus, Metropolitan and Montesa Cota
In an announcement today, American Honda confirmed the return of a number of two-wheel products for model-years 2023 and 2024. A diverse range of categories is represented, highlighting Honda’s commitment to producing high-quality machines for casual riders, nostalgia-driven customers and niche-focused enthusiasts.
Honda’s retro-inspired Trail125 receives a new engine and a new color for 2023. The efficiency-focused advancements align the popular model with its miniMOTO relatives, especially the Super Cub. Returning for the 2024 model year, the iconic Ruckus and classic Metropolitan scooters continue to provide approachable and practical urban transportation. On the trials front, the two Montesa Cota 4RT models are back for 2023, following another incredible season of FIM World Trials competition in which Repsol Honda’s Toni Bou captured his record 32nd world title (16 indoor, 16 outdoor).
“Each of these models has a rich history and a loyal following, so we’re pleased to continue offering them for our customers,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential. “From the affordable and user-friendly Trail125, Ruckus and Metropolitan to the highly specialized Montesa Cota 4RT models, Honda takes great pride in serving all types of two-wheel enthusiasts, regardless of how they choose to pursue their particular adventure.”
Trail125
Honda’s Trail125 is proof that classics never go out of style. Inspired by the original Honda CT models of the 1960s, the model has an authentic, vintage look, evoking the “You Meet the Nicest People On a Honda” ethos for which the brand has always been known. Hidden behind its classic aesthetic is state-of-the-art technology that enables confidence-inspiring performance and modern riding comfort. As the rugged cousin of the Super Cub, the Trail125 is well-suited for everything from urban adventures to casual off-road treks. Approachable, fun and versatile, this nostalgic miniMOTO delivers on all fronts.
Ruckus
While a diminutive stature is one of the most noticeable attributes of Honda’s Ruckus, discounting it on those grounds would be a mistake. After all, this character-rich model has launched an entire subculture of scooter customization and group rides. Its exposed frame, dual round headlights, affordable price and ease of use make it a great option for unique around-town transportation, with some owners content to leave it in stock form, while others opt to personalize it to their desired look and application. Either way, the Ruckus is guaranteed to turn heads wherever it goes.
Metropolitan
Purchase considerations for around-town transportation don’t get much more practical than affordability and reliability—both of which Honda’s Metropolitan offers in spades. Still, that doesn’t mean style can’t be a factor, as evidenced by this scooter’s European-inspired like sleek, rounded bodywork. It also boasts utility-focused features including in-dash and under-seat storage compartments, as well as a convenient hook for securing a bag. From daily commuting to enjoying a Sunday coffee-shop outing, the Metropolitan makes getting around a lot more fun.
Montesa Cota
Designed, developed and produced in Barcelona, Spain—the unofficial capital of trials, and the home of Montesa’s factory—the Cota models are elite machines that are capable of tackling the most impossible sections imaginable. That’s why Montesa (a subsidiary of Honda) is the choice of perennial FIM World Trials Champion Toni Bou, who was heavily involved in the development of the 4RT301RR and 4RT260R. Together, this pair of models addresses the needs of any trials rider.