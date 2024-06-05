HARLEY-DAVIDSON SETS A NEW KING OF THE BAGGERS TRACK RECORD

HARLEY-DAVIDSON FACTORY RACER KYLE WYMAN SETS A NEW KING OF THE BAGGERS TRACK RECORD AND WINS RACE TWO AT ROAD AMERICA

Rispoli Places Fourth on Sunday in an Intense Three Bike Battle for Third Place

MILWAUKEE (June 2, 2024) – Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing rider Kyle Wyman used his masterful race craft and Harley-Davidson horsepower to score a dramatic victory on Sunday in MotoAmerica® Mission King of the Baggers action at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Wyman executed a perfect draft pass to beat Factory Indian rider, Troy Herfoss, across the finish line by 0.039 seconds and claim his fourth victory of the season.

On a double-header weekend, Wyman, aboard his race-prepared 2024 Road Glide® motorcycle, finished second in a rain-soaked race on Saturday and set a new Mission King of the Baggers track record in Friday qualifying. Wyman has finished on the podium in seven of eight races so far this season and sits second in championship points. Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing rider, James Rispoli, bounced back from a scary crash out of second place in the wet on Saturday to finish a close fourth on Sunday, narrowly missing the podium by 0.047 seconds. Wyman and Rispoli both debuted special livery on their race motorcycles in the Raven Metallic and Golden White Pearl colors respectively of the 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST.

“What a great battle we had out there today,” said Wyman following Sunday’s victory. “The team considered this a must-win race and we got it done. I love a one-on-one race and there were spots on the track where we both had the pace. That came down to sheer willpower and horsepower at the end. My Road Glide was outstanding today and I’ve got to say this is the most fun I’ve had in my racing career and I love this rivalry. It’s really special to get a win at Road America, so close to Harley headquarters in Milwaukee and with Willie G. Davidson and so many Harley employees and fans at the track. Let’s keep it going!”

“I’m so thankful I was able to walk away unhurt from that crash on Saturday, and keep building on the momentum we have going,” said Rispoli. “I was feeling super inspired today with the Davidsons here. It was an absolute scrap in the race today and I left everything on the track. I’m proud of Kyle and this team for putting H-D on the top step. Can’t wait for the next round at Brainerd.”

Wyman started both races on the pole after posting a track-record lap time of 2:19.135 in dry conditions during the first round of qualifying on Friday. A pouring rain on Saturday made for very challenging conditions. Herfoss led from the start with Rispoli and Wyman chasing in second and third place. Rispoli lost traction under braking approaching turn 1 and slid off the track at high speed as the leaders started the fourth of five laps on the 4.050-mile 14-turn Road America course. Herfoss won by 5.254 seconds as Wyman brought his Factory Road Glide safely across the line in second. Factory Indian rider, Tyler O’Hara, finished third just ahead of a surging Jake Lewis on the Team Saddlemen Harley-Davidson Road Glide.

Sunny and dry conditions on Sunday allowed tighter racing with the full performance potential of the Mission King of the Baggers bikes on display. RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson rider, Hayden Gillim, jumped out to an early lead with Wyman, Rispoli, and Herfoss in close pursuit. Wyman passed for the lead on lap 3 with Herfoss getting around Gillim and into second place. Herfoss then passed Wyman entering turn 1 to start lap 4 as the leaders opened a gap on Rispoli and Gillim. On the final lap Wyman passed Herfoss in Canada Corner (turn 12) only to see Herfoss get by in turn 14, the final turn before the long uphill straight to the finish line. Wyman tucked into the draft and pulled past as the pair crossed the line. O’Hara finished third, just ahead of Rispoli and Gillim.

After eight of 18 rounds in the 2024 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Herfoss leads the championship with 180 points. Wyman is second with 171 points, followed by O’Hara with 111 points, Rispoli with 92 points, and Gillim with 85 points.

Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing returns to action June 14-16 at Brainerd International Speedway in Brainerd, Minn. during the MotoAmerica Superbikes at Minnesota event.

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing Road Glide® motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing is sponsored by Mission® Foods, Rockford Fosgate®, Brembo®, Öhlins®, Protolabs®, SYN3® lubricants, and Screamin’ Eagle® Performance Parts and Accessories.

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Road America Race 1

Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Max Flinders (Ind) Mad Monkey Motorsports Bobby Fong (Ind) SDI/Roland Sands Racing Rocco Landers (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Road America Race 2

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle James Rispoli (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Hayden Gillim (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Max Flinders (Ind) Mad Monkey Motorsports Cory West (H-D) Saddleman/Harley-Davidson Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson

