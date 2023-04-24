New 2024 KTM Motocross & Enduro Lineup: Go Wild!

Get Dirty and Go Wild with the new 2024 KTM Motocross & Enduro Lineup! Sleeker, slimmer, and engineered to provide riders with unmatched levels of control, the 2024 KTM SX Motocross and XC Enduro range offers a superiority shot onto the podium as the most innovative and highest-performing READY TO RACE production motocross machines ever built. 11 new models await those brave enough to tackle the dirt head-on. This may also be your last chance to get a new 2-Stroke motorcycle as well as not many manufacturers are offering them anymore (Yamaha is the other one that comes to mind).

You have found the very best, award winning 2023 and 2024 Motorcycle Model guides on the entire internet (or your money back!). Our 2024 KTM Model Guides are starting to fill up with new models with more arriving each week as they are released. Enjoy!

Aggressive, innovative and highest-performing dirt and mud loving 2-wheels out there…Go Wild!

Enduro – 4 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 450 XC-F – Revised

– 2024 KTM 350 XC-F – Revised

– 2024 KTM 250 XC-F – Revised

Enduro – 2 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 300 XC – Revised

– 2024 KTM 250 XC – Revised

– 2024 KTM 125 XC – Revised

Motocross – 4 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 450 SX-F – Revised

– 2024 KTM 350 SX-F – Revised

– 2024 KTM 250 SX-F – Revised

Motocross – 2 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 250 SX – Revised

– 2024 KTM 125 SX – Revised

THE 2024 KTM XC RANGE IS FOCUSED ON ONE GOAL – WINNING!

The KTM XC and XC-F range enters the 2024 model year with a line-up of READY TO RACE machines representing the ultimate in Cross Country excellence, complete with all-new suspension.

With almost a decade’s worth of back-to-back championships, KTM is no stranger to winning premier cross-country racing titles. For 2024, the KTM XC and XC-F range is set to continue that trend with a line-up of precision machines built to deliver trophies.

At the top of the range, the KTM 450 XC-F dominates the 4-stroke stable, with the equally impressive KTM 350 XC-F and KTM 250 XC-F rounding off the line-up. These are flanked by three 2-stroke models, namely the KTM 125 XC, KTM 250 XC, and the new open-class contender, the KTM 300 XC.

All 2024 XC and XC-F models benefit from Electronic Fuel Injection, along with a map select switch as standard, while the 4-stroke XC-F range gets additional Traction Control, Launch Control, and Quickshifter features.

The biggest improvement to the 2024 KTM XC and XC-F range comes by way of the suspension.

Upfront, an all-new WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork provides faster and more consistent damping characteristics, thanks to a new mid-valve piston concept that optimizes the oil flow within the cartridge. This setup avoids unwanted foaming of oil which can lead to an unwanted change of damping characteristics and less consistent damping behavior.

This is further improved with a new hydro stop in the last 68 mm of the stroke which aids in maintaining maximum reserves in extreme riding situations. Revised fork protection rings also provide increased protection against dirt intrusion for improved reliability. The new WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork retains its 48 mm of diameter, while the total length is now 940 mm, and the total stroke has now 300mm travel.

On the rear, the WP XACT rear shock provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption. It also features less overall length and less weight compared to the previous generation while keeping the suspension travel unchanged with 300 mm.

From an adjustability standpoint, both ends feature easy-to-use hand clickers that allow riders to change settings on the fly without needing any special tools.

The 2024 KTM cross-country range of motorcycles is a confidence-inspiring line-up catering to riders at any level. With dramatically improved handling characteristics, easy suspension adjustment, and the very latest in dirt bike technology, the 2024 KTM XC and XC-F range sets the standard when it comes to competitive cross-country racing.

The all-new 2024 KTM XC and XC-F range will be available at authorized KTM dealers from April 2023 onwards.

THE DOMINATION CONTINUES WITH THE 2024 KTM MOTOCROSS RANGE

Following the introduction of the completely renewed 2023 KTM SX range, the 2024 KTM motocross range lines up at the gate with reworked suspension settings and a fresh new look.

Sleeker, slimmer, and engineered to provide riders with unmatched levels of control, the 2023 KTM SX range of motocross superiority shot onto the podium as the most innovative and highest-performing READY TO RACE production motocross machines ever built.

As a recap, the 2023 KTM SX range debuted a completely redesigned chassis built around a hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded frame, a 2-piece polyamide reinforced aluminum subframe, and a hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm.

Designed and constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frame provides exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability at speed.

For 2024, the KTM SX and SX-F range retains these advancements, with the addition of renewed suspension settings focused on improving bike balance and comfort. These improvements are also significantly noticeable when it comes to cornering agility.

At the rear, a WP XACT rear shock provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption, while up front, the 48 mm WP XACT front fork provides improved bottoming-out resistance, and damping, and allows the fork to stay lower and more planted on initial acceleration after a hard landing.

Ergonomically, the 2024 KTM SX and SX-F range retains a best-in-class rider triangle, resulting in exceptional knee contact, especially when standing on the pegs. This, along with added contact surfaces on the bodywork, and a flat seat profile, improves overall handling, agility, and confidence.

Above the surface, an all-new graphics set takes center stage, which like the previous year, takes inspiration from the early 1990s. The designers of the 2024 CTG used purple as a highlight color as a nod to when purple was a predominant hue in the KTM signature styling. However, orange, and white tones still dominate the overall look and are applied using time-proven in-mold technology.

Armed with the 2022 MX2 Championship trophy, more forgiving suspension, unmatched performance, and cutting-edge technology within easy reach for riders of all ages and riding levels, the 2024 KTM SX and SX-F range continues its assault on motocross competition.

2024 KTM 450 XC-F: THE KING OF XC.

Introducing the 2024 KTM 450 XC-F…

The 2024 KTM 450 XC-F rolls into the pits already armed with the learnings of past championships, blistering with an arsenal of fresh weaponry like all-new Close Cartridge spring forks and dedicated cross-country settings. Being the leading 4-Stroke in the Cross Country division for years, the KTM 450 XC-F once again brings its undeniable READY TO RACE spirit to the starting line with a relentless assault on the podium. With its proven track record, sledgehammer-like power, and insane handling, it can only mean one thing – it’s time to extend the trophy room.

The 2024 KTM XC and XC-F range enter the cross-country battle zone like seasoned veterans. With countless podiums and championships under the belt, the KTM XC range lines up with unmatched READY TO RACE credentials. For 2024, it brings new weaponry to the front, with an all-new fork package aimed at delivering the goods.

2024 KTM 450 SX-F: THE TOP OF THE FOODCHAIN.

Introducing the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F…

We aren’t ones to brag, but with a trophy cabinet ready to rip at the seams, the KTM 450 SX-F is the epitome of a podium hunter. With 5 AMA 450 supercross titles in the last 7 seasons, the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F rolls into the pit already armed with the learnings of past championships. It’s time to extend the trophy room.

HOLESHOT HUNGRY 4-STROKE DOMINATION

Boasting accolades as the most technologically advanced motocross range available, the KTM SX-F stable is built to dominate. With advancements such as Launch Control, Traction Control and a Quickshifter as standard, very few machines can keep up.

2024 KTM 250 SX: RELEASE THE RUCKUS.

Introducing the 2024 KTM 250 SX…

For decades, the 250 cc 2-stroke class has been at the forefront of pure unadulterated performance. It is epitomized by sweet-smelling 2-stroke smoke, top-end powerbands and ‘Braaaap!’. The 2024 KTM 250 SX takes that to an all-new, gnarlier level. Thanks to a swathe of cutting-edge advancements across the board, this 2-stroke legend has stepped up, and even further out of reach of the competition.

UNMATCHED 2-STROKE PERFORMANCE

Aimed at racers looking for maximum power with the least possible weight, the 2024 KTM SX range features fuel injection, switchable engine maps, and electric start – not to mention best-in-class power-to-weight ratios and easy maintenance.