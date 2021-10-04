Another perfect three-race sweep at 2021 AMA EnduroCross Championship Austin

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker had another dominant performance in the 2021 AMA EnduroCross Championship, earning his second-straight victory at Saturday’s second round of racing in Amarillo, Texas. The four-time Super EnduroCross Champion came close to another perfect three-race sweep, ending the night with impressive 1-2-1 Main Event scores.

Haaker kicked off the night with the top spot in Hot Laps qualifying, which gave him a favorable start position for the first race. He got off to a fourth place start in race one and quickly made a pass into third early on. He continued to climb his way into second through the firewood section and he battled up front with Trystan Hart before launching himself into the lead through the matrix on lap four. From there, the veteran rode consistently to secure the first win of the night.

Race two had an inverted start, giving Haaker the last gate pick on the second row. He got a mid-pack start and quickly made his way up to fourth early on before charging his way into podium contention. While in third, Haaker got stuck on the tires and lost some time but he was able to bounce back and eventually overtake second. Another small mistake in the matrix cost him some time on the leader but he made a late-race charge to finish only two seconds away from the race win.

In race three, Haaker got off to a solid second place start and he quickly passed his way into the lead through the matrix section. Riding calm and composed, he minimized his mistakes in the final race to finish strong at the center of the podium.

“I’m so glad to get the win,” Haaker said. “It was a really fun night. It’s the first time in Amarillo and it ended up being unpredictable. Thanks to all the fans who came out to support us, it means a lot!”

Round 3 of the 2021 AMA EnduroCross Championship will take place on Saturday, October 9 in Reno, Nevada.

Super EnduroCross Results – Round 2

1. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 1-2-1

2. Cooper Abbott, KTM, 3-1-3

3. Trystan Hart, KTM, 2-5-2

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

1. Colton Haaker, 60 points

2. Cooper Abbott, 46 points

3. Trystan Hart, 46 points